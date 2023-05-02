Referee’s commission: Červa’s intervention was a yellow card, he hit Wiesner with the sole of his foot in the calf

Liberec – Sparta, penalty save by Liberec’s Lukáš Červ on Spartan’s Tomáš Wiesner

Wiesner tried to hit the ball in the chance, but missed. The Worm then tripped him. Referee Dominik Starý did not see the offense, his colleague Jana Adámková drew his attention to it. “He hit an opponent in the calf with the sole of his foot, it was a reckless tackle, for which a yellow card is given. VAR has instructions that when there is a situation where a yellow card is given, he is to step in. Even if the ball is no longer in that situation. This is the case and this is how UEFA wants it. Video referee Jana Adámková behaved according to UEFA’s instructions. If there had been a tap, a light stretch, there would have been no intervention,” explained Kovařík, explaining why the commission is of the opinion that this situation was evaluated correctly in the match.

Photo: repro O2 TV sport Lukáš Červ’s intervention on Tomáš Wiesner.

Liberec – Sparta, penalty save by Liberec’s Gigli Ndefe on Spartan’s Jan Kuchta

Kuchta escaped to the Liberec goal, Ndefe illegally attacked him in front of the penalty area. “If the player had fallen at that moment, it would have been a waste of an obvious scoring opportunity, a red card and a direct free kick for Sparta. But Kuchta put up with it and continued,” Kovařík described.

The Spartan striker fell only after further contact in the penalty area. Dominik Starý whistled tripping. “This is also captured in communication. VAR also saw it, so there was no intervention. The deed happened, the referee ordered a penalty for tripping, which we accept. Kuchta is in front of the defender, we can’t see into his head how much it threw him. But somehow it definitely is. If it’s not a penalty for someone, we respect that. But if the referee blows the whistle, there’s nothing to talk about and it’s a penalty,” Kovařík added.

Liberec – Sparta, Spartan defender Patrik Vydra tackles Karol Mészáros

This intervention took place shortly after the encounter between Červ and Wiesner. The game continued and Vydra interrupted Slovan’s action with a sharp foul on Mészáros. He received a yellow card. Some match actors initially thought the video was investigating whether Vydra should have been sent off. “In our opinion, it’s a pure yellow card, not a red. This is not a borderline situation either. He hit the opponent with the instep, not the sole,” mentioned Kovařík.

Liberec – Sparta, Liberec’s Marios Pourzitidis tackles Patrik Vydra

In the 29th minute, Sparta kicked a direct free kick, the ball flew into the penalty area, where Vydra finished high above, but Pourzitidis threw it from behind. Hands worked. “A very complicated situation, borderline, but we accepted the referee’s decision. It’s also about the intensity of the possession, in any case it’s questionable,” declared Kovařík. “If the referee whistled for a penalty, no one can say anything against it,” Příhoda added.

Sparta – Pilsen, unrecognized goal by Ladislav Krejčí

With the score 1:0 for Plzeň, Spartan captain Krejčí scored a goal, but he leaned into Filip Kaš while jumping. That’s why the goal after the video hit didn’t count. Referee Pavel Orel initially did not see the foul. “The Sparta player made it impossible for the defender to jump up. Unfortunately, the referee didn’t whistle it on the field of play and VAR had to step in. He did the right thing for us,” Kovařík returned to this moment. “The referee should have blown the whistle right away on the field, then his personality went down, and then there was a lot of discussion,” he added.

The former coach of Sparta Ivan Hašek praised the performance of referee Dalibor Černý in the Přímák programVideo : Sport.cz

Sparta – Plzeň, Pilsen goalkeeper Jindřich Staňek tackles Jan Kuchta

Both Kuchta and Staněk rushed after the rebounded ball at the line. The Pilsen goalkeeper jumped after the ball and knocked down an opponent who was trying to push in front of him. “It’s not an offense for the referees’ commission, but we can understand a different opinion. Those players are next to each other at one point, Kuchta tries to put his foot in front of Staňek at the last moment, which he succeeds in doing. Even if there is contact, it’s a fair fight,” Kovařík explained. “But if the referee had whistled it as a penalty, VAR would not have intervened. It’s about the feelings of the referees,” he added.

Photo: Ondřej Deml, CTK Jindřich Staněk did not prevent the defeat of Pilsen

Sparta – Pilsen, Pilsen’s Filip Kaš tackles Jaroslav Zelený

Already at the set time, he avoided Zelený Kash, who unsparingly put his hand in his way. He received a yellow card. “In our opinion, it’s a rough game, it should have been a red card. We see the player’s intent. He clenches his fist and punches the opponent. It’s not an easy situation for VAR, but we would prefer if he stepped into this situation,” Kovařík pointed out.

Sparta – Plzeň, the hand of Pilsen’s Lukáš Hejda, for which a penalty was whistled