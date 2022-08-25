It will still be a debut. The approach to … the Serie A field continues for Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi: for the third day of the top league, the Livorno referee received the designation by Gianluca Rocchi as “fourth” of the race management team in Monza- Udinese, which will be directed by Di Bello (Friday at 18.30). It is the umpteenth step forward of Maria Sole who in the start of the championships has refereed in B Modena-Frosinone (well) and even before the Italian Cup match (on August 5) Sampdoria-Reggina.

But the “fourth” designation, is the question that many ask, is it the starter of a Serie A debut soon for Maria Sole? Not yet. It seems it will still take some time to see Ferrieri Caputi direct a top flight race also because – except for substitutions in the race as happened on Sunday in Empoli-Fiorentina – the transition from fourth official is the classic process of the newly promoted to Can A and B. Maria Sole will make her debut in A over time, like everyone else – and as is right – when she demonstrates that she totally deserves it, according to the criteria of the designator Gianluca Rocchi. In the meantime, however, Friday will be the first pitch of a Serie A match that Ferrieri Caputi will touch in attendance. The rest will come …