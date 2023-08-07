«Referees? In Italy I am no longer at ease. They have violated my freedom»- breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The Roma coach talks about the arbitration controversy: «They put me in the pillory for having criticized Chiffi». And again: «The insults in the garage? Taylor wasn’t there, Rosetti and Webb were. Sad not to have been endorsed by society”

“On the arbitrator Taylor’s case, the saddest thing was not being supported by the club.” Words of José Mourinho in the interview with Corriere dello Sport, recounting two years and two months of adventure in Rome and returning to the story of referee Taylor (he was stopped four rounds by UEFA for that episode). He reconstructed the Europa League final lost against Sevilla, including after the match: «Did I go down the tunnel to say something to referee Taylor? He wasn’t there. He had remained inside the stadium and the next day they found him at the airport. There were the others, not Taylor. There were the fourth official, the assistants, Rosetti and Howard Webb, the Premier’s technical director of referees. Taylor wasn’t there.” But there was also controversy over the controversial episode in the garage, in which Mourinho was accused of having railed against the referee class: «When it’s all over, we go back to the locker room, we go down to the garage and there the referee group arrives. With Webb I have a good relationship, as with Rosetti. I know I wasn’t elegant, but I didn’t insult anyone. “Fucking disgrace” is very similar to the Italian “c…o!” , an exclamation, an outburst. I went to Rosetti and said to him: “referee, is it a penalty or is it not a penalty?”. As referees often do, he didn’t respond. I asked Webb the same question, he put his hand on my shoulder and said: ‘José, yes, it’s a penalty’. He did what I wish Taylor had done. If he had come to the locker room and said: “I made a mistake, we made a mistake, I’m sorry” not only would it have ended there, but he would have had our respect and our admiration ».

The jab at the club: “They didn’t support me”

Instead, the controversies did not end on the night of May 31st. Indeed, the next day everything was followed by the chaos of the airport, with the aggression with spitting, insults and even the throwing of a chair by the fans at the English referee. From which Mourinho dissociated himself: «I have nothing to do with that episode, was the reaction of a group of fans. To my great surprise, two days later I received a message from a friend from UEFA. “My friend – he wrote to me – you are a great footballer but I’ll give you some advice: publicly censure the behavior of Roma fans at the airport, I’m telling you because I’m your friend”. I replied: “If Uefa or Taylor apologize to the Roma fans, I criticize the behavior at the airport”. Immediately after that, I went to the club and said: “From today and until the sanction is released, which is already ready, I will be the focus of sad refereeing and sad behavior of the fans at the airport. But I need your support and strong communication.” Adding: «If you ask me in two years and two months in Rome what made me feel most fragile, I’ll answer that it wasn’t the departure of Mkhitaryan, who I like so much, and having played for a year and a half with only four defenders central. The saddest thing was not being supported by society in such a situation.”

The controversy in Italy

The controversies were also numerous in Serie A. «If we play Uefa here and Italy there, I feel much better when I talk about Uefa and less about Italy. In Italy I felt attacked, they violated my freedom as a man, my freedom as a footballer, my freedom not as a great coach, because in these situations there are no big or small coaches, we are all men. I no longer feel comfortable here. I’m afraid of receiving more disqualifications, I’m afraid of having to go back to hearing everything I’ve heard or read in these two years. I said the same things about Chiffi that Modric said about Orsato, exactly the same. I’m in love with Modric, but I don’t agree with him when he says that Orsato is a poor referee. Orsato is very good. I’ve had my say on Chiffi and you’ve seen the aftermath. Modric spoke after a semifinal of the World Cup and reached billions of people, me at the end of Monza-Roma. The former Ballon d’Or hasn’t been disqualified, I’m in the pillory».

The arrival in Rome

In 2021 Mourinho was won over by Roma’s willingness to firmly entrust the team to him. The Portuguese coach accepted, aware of the limits of the Financial Fair Play: «When I signed with Roma, I knew exactly what I was getting into. Obviously for me returning to Italy didn’t mean going into the unknown, this is a country that I know well on a cultural, historical and sporting level. I knew that on a social level Roma were an absolutely fantastic club, but also that from the point of view of football history they had won little, despite many good coaches and many first-tier players and investments too. When you get to know the Roma players, you wonder why so little has been won. Is it possible that you can’t do something different to help the club, the new ownership? If you ask me now if I regret the choice, I answer no. Absolutely not. Have I experienced any moments of discomfort? Frustration yes, moments of frustration». And on Morata and Dybala: «Alvaro I’m just telling you that he is not Mbappé. However, I always think, even when we don’t agree, that Pinto wants the same things that I want. I’m sure, the common goal is for the team to get the best possible result. Dybala? When August 1st arrived and the clause could no longer be exercised, I slept better, he is of the highest level and for us he is gold, we cannot give him up».

Saudi Arabia

Like other champions, José Mourinho also said he received two offers, from Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli: «Have I thought about it? Yes. Before going to the meeting, I informed the property clarifying that I had no intention of accepting. At home I said exactly the same thing. On the one hand I felt like a prisoner of the word given to the players in Budapest and to the fans after Spezia, mimicking the stay. But if you ask me if I didn’t accept just for this reason, I answer no, not only for this. If it is a definitive no? No. In the past, I turned down the most incredible offer a manager has ever received when China offered me the bench of the national team and a club where all the internationals would play. An indecent economic proposal, out of this world and by all parameters. If in the future I still see myself in a top club? I’m better than ever. That’s what they say, right?”, he concluded. Never banal.

