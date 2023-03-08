After one scandala failure, it takes a Revolution. In Italian football, on the other hand, and in its refereeing world, everything changes so that nothing changes. After the arrest of the chief prosecutor, Rosario D’Onofriowhich forced the former president to resign Alfredo Trentalange, the Italian Referees Association has been left without a guide for months. Now he will soon return to the polls to elect new leaders, in continuity with the old ones: the no.1, from unique candidate also blessed by Figcwill be the former whistler Carlo Peaceful. His deputy Alberto Zarolilong-time manager, former member of the National Committee involved in the scandal of the alleged rigged reports to promote e back down the referees.

Who expected a strong signal than the recent past, is likely to be disappointed. It would not be the first time. In 2021 The Hague had archived the era of Marcello Nichesa gloomy decade of scarce transparency and no internal democracy. The election of Trentalange she was welcomed as a beacon of hope but she betrayed them expectations: there were openings but too timid, the former referee ended up being crushed by the usual dynamics, as demonstrated by the many stumbles of his short mandate. Even if it took the unique and rare case of thearrest of the prosecutor D’Onofrio, arrested for drug trafficking and on which the prosecutor’s office FederCalcio has also opened an investigation against the former president: the disciplinary charges are laughablema la political responsibility It is inevitable. The resignation was forced.

The Hague emerging from the D’Onofrio scandal is apiecemeal organization. Today the most authoritative voice, perhaps the only one, is that of Gianluca Rocchiformer high-level referee and now designator of the A leaguevery close to the federal president Gabriel Gravina and his right arm Viglione. The FIGC would have wanted him as president, but at least for the moment he has preferred to stay where he is, a more paid and less dangerous job. Thus the Pacifici hypothesis took shape: whistle in the Seventies and Eighties, then manager refereealso bank manager (he is vice president of Unicredit), an honest and esteemed person, who however risks being a Trentalange-bis. It will take unexpected leadership to give theAssociation.

More probable that his appointment, as the only candidate (failed the attempt to Domenico Messinaat Nicchi altitude) rather resembles that of a ferryman. An internal choice, a “self-commissioning” soft, to avoid the intervention of the Figc, who are fine with contenting themselves with keeping the situation under control, in a delicate political phase. None Revolutionhowever: the governance of Peaceful it will be almost the same as the previous one, with the exception of the deputy. Duccio Baglionielector and plenipotentiary below Trentalange, he took a step back. Zaroli, club leader of the club, should take his place Lombardy, which, however, is anything but new. His name, in fact, appears in the documents of the investigation of a couple of years ago on the altered votes to define the merit rankings of the whistlers, to favor the confirmation of the whistlers Robilotta e Shoot downat the expense of Daniel Minelli e Niccolo Barons. The complaint of Minelli and Baroni, decommissioned at the end of the 2020/2021 season, he had revealed serious anomalies in the internal evaluation process of the players refereeson which the formation of organics depends. Zaroli, in particular, was one of the members of the National Committee which in Nicchi’s time granted the derogation to Abbattista, on the basis of an opinion of the responsible Can B, Emidio Morganti, which however the person concerned denied having ever pronounced. That Committee – as put on paper by the investigation report of the Search – had in fact approved an “untruthful” report. A bad story, which ended with the reinstatement of Minelli and Baroni and the simultaneous withdrawal of the complaint, which allowed the investigation to be closed. More dust under the carpet. If the Good morning it can be seen from the morning, the new course of The Hague runs the risk of looking like that vecchioand to the previous one again.

