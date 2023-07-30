Reflections on Liga MX Teams’ Concerning Losses in Leagues Cup

Title: Liga MX and MLS Teams Prepare for Second Round of Leagues Cup

Date: July 30, 2023

The Leagues Cup group stage is drawing to a close, with 17 teams already securing their spot in the next round. The first phase of the competition has seen six Liga MX teams and nine MLS teams advance, setting the stage for an exciting second round.

Among the teams that have secured their spot in the direct elimination round are Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, who have impressed in the tournament despite starting from the last place in the Eastern conference of the MLS. They will face Orlando City in the round of 32 best.

Cruz Azul, one of the most successful teams in Mexican soccer, has also managed to advance to the second round of the Leagues Cup. With six duels already defined for the next round, León, Cincinnati, and Pumas are waiting to learn their opponents.

Over the next two days, the remaining 15 teams will battle it out to secure their place in the final draw. Teams such as América, Columbus Crew, Tigres, Rayados, LA Galaxy, and Chivas will be looking to secure their ticket to the next phase.

Below is the list of teams that have qualified for the round of the best 32 in the Leagues Cup:

– LAFC (seeded as MLS champion)

– FC Juárez (Second Place Sur 1)

– León (West Leader 3)

– Cincinnati (Leader Center 3)

– Pachuca (seeded as Liga MX champion)

– Houston Dynamo (Second South 2)

– Charlotte (South Leader 4)

– Cruz Azul (Segundo Sur 3)

– Orlando City (Leader South 2)

– Inter Miami (South Leader 3)

– Mazatlan (South Leader 1)

– Dallas FC (Second South 4)

– Cougars (East Leader 2)

– Philadelphia (East Leader 1)

– DC United (Second East 2)

– América (Center 1)

– Columbus Crew (Center 1)

Unfortunately, not all teams were able to advance from the group stage. Montreal, Necaxa, Atlanta United, Saints Lagoon, Austin FC, and St. Louis were among the teams eliminated from the competition.

As the Leagues Cup moves forward, fans can expect thrilling clashes in the second round. Exciting matchups include LAFC vs FC Juárez, Pachuca vs Houston Dynamo, Charlotte vs Cruz Azul, Orlando City vs Inter Miami, Mazatlan vs Dallas, and Philadelphia vs DC United.

The Leagues Cup promises to bring intense competition between the top Liga MX and MLS teams, showcasing the talent and passion for soccer in North America.

