Source of game scene: Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball Team

Jimu News from Chutian Metropolis Daily (reporter Xu Ping, correspondent Wang Fan) On February 18, in the last round of the 2022-2023 season WCBA regular season, Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball team lost 54:76 to the team with many national players. Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team. After two rounds of competition in the regular season, the Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball Team advanced to the playoffs with an excellent score of 9th, setting a record for the best record in league team history. At the same time, the team ranked second in the league in blocked shots and third in rebounds. Wenxing won the league’s blocked shots with an average of 1.9 blocks per game, demonstrating the team’s defensive strength.

In this game, the starting lineup of Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball Team is Wen Xing, Ha Wenqian, Fu Jing, Lin Xiuting and Yu Jiarui. After the game started, the two sides launched a wonderful offensive battle. The Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team relied on outstanding personal strength to complete the attack, while the Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball Team relied on fiery outside touch to compete with the opponent. In the first half of the game alone, Wuhan Shengfan women’s basketball team made 6 three-pointers with nearly 50% of their three-pointers. At the end of the first half, the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team only led by 5 points at 35:30.

Changing sides to fight again, the situation on the field changed suddenly, and the Inner Mongolia Rural Credit Women’s Basketball Team began to show the offensive firepower of the third place in the league, and the score was quickly pulled to more than double digits. In the fourth quarter, the two sides began to strengthen their defense. Although the Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball Team struggled to catch up, the opponent had an advantage in height, and the offense of the Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball Team was also limited. Winning with 76:54.

In the whole game, Fu Jing scored 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Ha Wenxi had 12 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Yu Jiarui had 12 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, and Ding Yike had 8 points and 4 rebounds. So far, the regular season of Wuhan Shengfan women’s basketball team is over, and the team will go to Inner Mongolia to prepare for the game.

At 13:30 on February 21, the Wuhan Shengfan Women’s Basketball Team will face the 8th-ranked Hebei Hengshui Lake Women’s Basketball Team and compete for the quarter-finals of the playoffs.





