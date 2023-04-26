Regensburg scores against Kaiserslautern outnumbered

Status: 04/24/2023 00:00

SSV Jahn Regensburg scored an important point in the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga against 1. FC Kaiserslautern. The table-16 had to play more than 15 minutes. survive the 0-0 on Sunday (April 23, 2023) with ten men.

In the first half of the season, 1. FC Kaiserslautern was at times the best away team in the second division. But the recent past was very different. The “Red Devils” lost five games in a row abroad, each time they also remained goalless.

And despite the 2-0 home win a week earlier against Hamburger SV (2-0), Lautern’s appearance at SSV Jahn Regensburg was in line with this record.

29th matchday

The first 30 minutes passed without any highlights. However, only the hosts seemed to be trying, Regensburg controlled the game and had significantly more possession of the ball. However, the strong FCK defense had little trouble with Jahn’s attempts.

Regensburg’s Singh closest to scoring

Then things got a little more turbulent. Ben Zolinski tried from 21 meters and just missed the lead (31st). A little later things got even more dangerous on the other side when Japreet Singh hit the crossbar with a shot (33′). Otherwise, both sides lacked the pace to get dangerously in front of the goal.

Little changed after the break, but Kaiserslautern took a more offensive approach overall. But there was only a hint of goal danger from afar, Philipp Klement took a free kick from 23 meters to the side netting (60th).

Saller flies off the field – Kaiserslautern still without a tailwind

Before the final phase began, the Regensburg team weakened themselves. Benedikt Saller actually wanted to prevent an opposing counterattack, but hit Jean Zimmer on the ankle in such a way that referee Florian Lechner showed the red card for gross foul play. Just seconds earlier, Andreas Luthe had prevented Bayern’s opening goal from Prince Owusu with a powerful save (74′).

However, this did not change the game of the guests, Lautern did surprisingly little to end the goalless series and focused on getting an away point again.

Given that they were outnumbered, that was enough for Regensburg – but Luthe still had to fend off a shot from Owusu brilliantly (90+1). As a result, Jahn remains on relegation place 16 and can continue to save himself from relegation on his own.

Important duel for Regensburg is coming up

Regensburg will play away for important points in a duel against their direct competitor in the relegation battle Sandhausen next weekend (Sunday, April 30th, 2023 at 1.30 p.m.). Kaiserslautern welcomes FC Hansa Rostock the day before (1 p.m.).