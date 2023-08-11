The Coppa Italia preliminaries pit Reggiana against breaking latest news who, due to the unavailability of the Reggio Emilia plant due to extraordinary maintenance work, challenge each other to Attilio Pavesi Velodrome of Fiorenzuola. The small facility in the province of Piacenza only consists of a grandstand and steps on the opposite side for a declared capacity of 4,000 seats. For this meeting, however, there are just over 1,400 spectators, 150 of whom are from breaking latest news. Grandstand almost full of grenade fans while guests are seated in the distincts. The Square test they are placed in the center of their sector flanked on the sides by all the various other groups. We sing a lot with several claps that in the small system offer a vision of considerable impact just as the cover amplifies the echo of the choirs. In terms of backing vocals and with regard to this far from canonical home match, there are also some against Sassuolo, or more than anything else against its property, Mapei, which has also acquired the Reggio Emilia stadium with obvious repercussions on livability of the same by the Reggio supporters who, in a certain sense, ended up finding themselves as guests in their own homes. The support of the grenades lasted until the end, also fueled by the emotional waves of a match full of twists and turns, in which Reggiana prevailed with a clear 6 to 2 after initially finding themselves at a disadvantage 0 to 2, a statement rightly celebrated by the Nesta’s boys brought under the grandstand to thank and share the joy with their fans.

The breaking latest news sector fills up in two rounds, first with around 40 fans probably away from home while the most heated cheering comes when the match has only started for a few minutes. This second block enters compactly, singing and waving flags. They immediately formed a nice square gathered behind several banners including a controversial one against the president Sebastiani, with whom the blue-and-whites have been at odds for years now. The vocal cheering, thanks also to the excellent work of a couple of choirs supported by a drum, lasts for almost the entire match and ends with clear and resounding recriminations for the bad performance on the pitch.

Finally, moments of tension after the game, when the two fans meet in the parking lot adjacent to the bowling alley and despite the mutual friendship with Vicenza, in defiance of the dictates of the so-called Bedouin Law, they give rise to a mutual throwing of torches and various objects. The police are clearly embarrassed, who need several tens of minutes to separate the contenders and resort to the unorthodox throwing of tear gas, which ends up creating problems even for those who were not involved in these events.

Luigi Bisio

