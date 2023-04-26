Reggiana-Imolese: Granata Liberation Day

In Reggio Emilia it’s party time: the Regia is back in Serie B and al City of the Tricolor there is the perfect occasion to celebrate the event. There are 15,000 supporters in the stands, all of them of the Granata faith. Or almost: even a hundred arriving from Imola, colored and with lots of flags, hoping not to be mere guests at the grand party.

There’s no denying it: the Sassuolo fans don’t want them, but when the legitimate owners are there, it’s a whole other story. It’s Serie C, but only on paper. There are even two curves, so to speak: le Square test (in the South) and the Vandelli Group (actually in the distincts). After twenty years of bitter disappointments, such an affection is simply incredible: especially with a new rival in the backyard, who has been making the A for years.

“Via il Sassuolo da Reggio Emilia” is one of the most sung choirs; but that’s not all: applause for the honorary president, Romeo Amedei, and for the whole team. Then also for the twins, present in large numbers: Genoa, Vicenza, Cremona. And therefore choirs against the rivals of all time: Parma and Modena above all, but also Sampdoria and Hellas.

With such a push everything is easier for the players: 2-0 after a few minutes, but then there is the comeback from Imola. It ends in a draw, with the ending being a long walkway to an already written plot. On the notes of Zucchero and Ligabue, true Reggiani, the award ceremony takes place: to the applause of the public, who then pour into the center to celebrate. The Imolese prepare for the playouts, while the Reggio players raise the Cup, celebrating first place and the return to Serie B; next year, you can bet, there will be some good ones.

Stephen Brunetti