Incredible assault on the grandstands, where a smoke screen was created: race started late, some of the people from Reggio were injured even though they didn’t have to resort to hospital treatment

About seventy Aek Athens fans brutally attacked about fifteen Unahotels Reggio Emilia fans, who arrived in the Greek capital to watch the Champions League basketball match between the two teams.

Ambush — According to the first reconstructions, the ambush started outside the Olympic Indoor Hall, but then degenerated when the AEK ultras entered the arena and took the fire extinguishers, spilling their contents on the Emilian supporters, with the atmosphere that has become suffocating. Taking advantage of the blanket of gas and smoke, they then destroyed some bulkheads, grabbing pieces of wood and iron with which they repeatedly hit the unfortunate Unahotels fans, all attributable to the organized group of “Arsan”.

Wounded — According to initial information there are five injured among the Italians, but fortunately none have injuries so serious as to require in-depth hospital treatment. The match started anyway, 25 minutes late with respect to the scheduled time (6.30 pm), with the Reggio managers who officially informed the Fiba about it and obtained permission to suspend the heating to allow the fans to be rescued. The situation was brought back to normal only many minutes later, thanks to the intervention of the police and the help of some managers of Pallacanestro Reggiana who secured the fans, escorting them to a safe place.

He club — In the meantime, the club issued a statement on the incident: “Pallacanestro Reggiana expresses all its disappointment and indignation at the brutal attack suffered immediately before the match by the 15 red and white supporters present in the guest sector of the Ano Liossa Olympic Hall in Athens. The company immediately proceeded to inform the competent bodies of the incident”. See also Euroleague, 11th day: Red Star–Virtus Bologna 83-74

December 7, 2022 (change December 7, 2022 | 21:48)

