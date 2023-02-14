Serracchiani. “The Democratic Party exists, let’s keep it close”

Unity “is not a mathematical value but a political one. Those who thought they would grow on the defeats of the Democratic Party must change their minds because they came out of these elections greatly downsized. Those who want to establish themselves in the centre-left camp should not do so against the democratic party but by going to broaden the consensus in the opposing camp and in the camp of the leading Italian party, that of abstention”. He says it in an interview with Corriere della SeraDebora Serracchiani leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber.

“If you want to be a reformist and liberal party or you want to be a progressive party, well, do it on the basis of your political lines, but with the ambition of expanding the center-left, not restricting it – he explains -. The Democratic Party exists and let’s keep it close, confirms itself as the first party of the opposition and second Italian party after the Brothers of Italy”. In the vote “we clearly lost. I believe that the commitment of our entire community will be necessary alongside the new secretary or the new secretary to relaunch the Democratic Party, affirm our proposal and build our strong and determined opposition to the right”.

The new leadership “must be solid, authoritative, competent and capable of keeping experience and innovation together. We would be wrong if we thought of eliminating everything – he underlines -. We are and remain the pivot of the opposition. Today, faced with the political choices of the right, there is need a strong Democratic Party that implements clear and concrete political actions that respond to people’s needs. Wages, pensions, public health, environmental protection, the fight against inequalities must be the watchwords on which build our policies and the common front of the centre-left”.