MILAN. The Accademia Pavese took the lead twice, but in both cases was taken up by Calvairate and eventually returned from Milan with a 2-2 draw. In any case, a good point won away from home. Sant’Alessio’s team rises to 13 points in the high margin of the current play-out area, with the direct salvation quota in front of only one length.

Pavesi ahead in the first half

Mister Gianluca Gaudio ranks the 2003 Ragucci class in midfield, while the attack is entrusted to Zenga, supported by Mouna Dioh. At the start Calvairate starts better and tries to push continuously: at 11 ‘Zappettini’s great volley, but Alio flies to remove the ball from the goal with a great save, thus granting only a corner kick to the opponents. At 22 ‘still shooting Zappettini, but this time the ball does not frame the goal. The Pavese Academy shakes up and on 24 ‘Laraia tries with a shot from distance that produces a corner kick. The inertia seems favorable to the hosts, but in the best moment of Calvairate the Accademia Pavese unlocks the result: bad defensive error of Calvairate, Dioh enters who controls the ball and then, from inside the penalty area, lets go a diagonal that beats Ruta and brings the Academy ahead.

The goal reinvigorates the players of Mr. Gaudio who grow with the passing of the minutes, even without being able to create big opportunities from the net. In the final time, however, it is Calvairate who returns to appear in the parts of Alio: at 34 ‘shot by Zingari who, however, drops down late and ends his parable just beyond the crossbar. At 41 ‘instead punishment from the edge for Calvairate, Visigalli beats her who does not frame the door by a whisker and the ball ends on the side.

Shooting full of emotions

In the second half, the Academy tries to start strong and after just 4 ‘it shows itself with a nice volley from Laraia that ends just outside. It’s the amazing five-minute appetizer, in which everything happens. At 8 ‘Calvairate equalized: it all stems from a lunge by Zingari who breaks through on the right wing and puts in the center for Sow who heads 1-1. The equilibrium, however, lasts just three minutes because at 11 ‘the Academy takes the lead on the developments of a corner kick. The ball, in fact, arrives in the area where the fastest of all is Laraia who in the scrum is 2-1 with a precise diagonal that leaves no way out for the Calvairate goalkeeper. This time too, however, the fate of the match is destined to change: at 13 ‘another corner kick, this time for the home team, there is a beat and beat in the area which is resolved by Zappettini, able to throw the ball in network from a few steps. Three goals in five minutes and the game is again in balance. Now the Academy breathes, the rhythms drop and Calvairate tries to push in search of the winning goal, but Alio is careful and makes a couple of excellent saves that save the result. The Pavesi seem to feel the effects of the effort and are struggling to become dangerous, only succeeding in the 29th minute when Zenga tries his head, but his attempt does not find the door. In the final the Calvairate pushes, without breaking through. While the Academy defends itself with order, bringing the result of a tie up to 90 ‘. An important point, a small step forward in the standings.

Alberto Colli Franzone