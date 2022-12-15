The top management of A22 say they are “satisfied” with the opinion expressed by the European Court of Justice, “which – they underline – represents only a step in a still open case”. Meanwhile, the president of La Liga provokes via twitter

Are Uefa and Eca rejoicing over the opinion, albeit not binding, expressed by the European Court of Justice regarding the “arm wrestling” taking place with the promoters of the Superlega? A matter of point of view, apparently. Because the counterpart does the same, evidently adopting a completely different interpretation in accepting the report presented today by EU Advocate General Anorthosis Rantos. As underlined by Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports Management (promoter of the Superlega), “it is just a further step in a still open case”. But Reichart also expressed “satisfaction that the right of third parties to organize pan-European competition between clubs has been recognised”.

THE REACTION — While we are still awaiting a nod or a reaction from Florentino Perez, the inspirer and promoter of the Superlega who remained on the battlefront, the CEO Reichart increases the dose by arguing that “the EU Attorney General has substantially confirmed the dominant position and the monopolistic role of UEFA. Clubs and players – reads a subsequent tweet – must be able to know in advance and with absolute certainty what conditions are imposed on third parties to participate in certain competitions. At the same time, the sanctions must be sufficiently clear and proportionate to avoid any risk of arbitrary decisions”. In the note released by the top management of the Superlega, the finger is still pointed at the principle of free competition, underlining how “the disciplinary measures envisaged by UEFA (with clear reference to the hypothesis of exclusion from the national championships, ed.) risk having a strong impact in the ability of the same clubs and players to take part in new competitions and, therefore, to close the market to new potential competitors”. See also It is revealed that the Qingdao team suffered marital changes due to three players who owed salaries or follow Guizhou to jointly seek salaries.

THE PROVOCATION — In this sense, Reichart concludes by saying he is convinced that “the 15 judges called to decide on the case will be able to evaluate all the facets and the instances at stake, thus also recognizing the right of individual clubs to manage their own interests”. The leaders of La Liga are of the opposite opinion, who, as well as UEFA and Eca, have hailed the report of the European Court of Justice as a victory against the Superlega. Specifically, the president Javier Tebas expressed himself with a provocative tweet, posting a fake announcement of “business transfer” in which he describes the aforementioned Superlega as a “bar with a license to operate until 5am. and equipped with an ideal counter for lovers of abstruse discussions”.

