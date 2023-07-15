Reinaldo Rueda Appointed as New Technical Director of Honduran National Team

Title: Reinaldo Rueda to Lead Honduran National Team as New Technical Director

Date: July 15, 2023

The Honduran Football Federation (Fenafuth) has announced the appointment of Reinaldo Rueda as the new technical director for the Honduran National Team. Rueda, the current coach of Zamalek in the Egyptian First Division, emerged as the primary choice after negotiations with Juan Carlos Osorio fell through.

The search for a new coach began following the departure of Diego Martín Vázquez. Rueda, an experienced coach and an old acquaintance of Fenafuth, was selected from a pool of potential candidates.

Upon hearing the news of Rueda’s appointment, Juan Carlos Osorio, whose name was previously linked to the position, offered his support and well wishes to his fellow countryman. In a statement to DIARIO DIEZ, Osorio expressed his hope for Rueda’s success in his return to Honduran soccer.

During his time as the coach of the Mexican National Team, Osorio earned an annual salary of 1.2 million dollars, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the region. It is worth noting that the former strategist Jorge Luis Pinto holds the record as the highest-paid coach in the history of the Honduran National Team, earning 50 thousand dollars per month.

The official announcement of Rueda’s appointment as the new technical director of the Honduran National Team is set to take place this Saturday. Rueda, a native of Cali, Colombia, is expected to assume his role in August, just in time for the team’s first Nations League matches in September. These matches will serve as a qualification process for the Copa América 2024.

Honduran soccer enthusiasts eagerly await Rueda’s arrival and hope that his leadership will propel the team to new heights in international competitions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

