Reinbacher at the Montreal Canadiens talent camp

David Reinbacher can make his first impression as a Montreal Canadiens player in the coming days. The 18-year-old from Vorarlberg, who was drafted number five by the Canadian NHL club in the middle of the week, will complete the NHL record champion’s development camp from Sunday to Tuesday. His Vorarlberg compatriot Vinzenz Rohrer, who was drafted number 75 by Montreal last year, is also in the camp.

At the Detroit Red Wings, Marco Kasper, who has already played one game in the North American ice hockey league, completes the camp, in which training, practice games and units off the ice are on the program.

The Pittsburgh Penguins can get a picture of Thimo Nickl for the first time. The Carinthian defender was brought in at the end of March by the Anaheim Ducks, who drafted him in 2020, and is one of 23 players invited.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

