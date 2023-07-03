Reinbacher excited after first Montreal training session

David Reinbacher was enthusiastic after his first training session with the Montreal Canadiens in an ORF interview. “It’s a very good staff, everyone looks at you. All the players are here, so many good players. You can learn so much,” said the 18-year-old defender, who was drafted fifth last week by the record winner of the National Hockey League (NHL) and was therefore drafted earlier than only Thomas Vanek from an Austrian perspective.

The first training session of the youngster, who played his way into the limelight last season at HC Kloten in Switzerland and this year at the A World Championships in Finland, in the “Habs” jersey was “fast and tough”. Above all, the stick technique is on a new level for him, says the Vorarlberger: “Everyone was very good with the disc, you can take a lot with you.”

In “Sport Aktuell” Reinbacher tried not to take personally the fact that some fans in Montreal commented on his election with derogatory comments: “Of course there was some bad news, but you have to switch that off and look ahead. I have to take myself to a new level and show them what I can do. Then everyone will be happy again.”

