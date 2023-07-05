Reinbacher signs contract with Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have officially signed their Austrian new acquisition, David Reinbacher. The Vorarlberger, who was selected number five by the NHL record champion in the draft, signed a three-year rookie contract according to the club broadcast on Wednesday.

For the first contract that young NHL players between the ages of 18 and 24 receive, most of the parameters, such as contract duration and remuneration, are regulated by collective agreements.

Reinbacher was selected last week as the first defenseman ever in the NHL draft in Nashville. The 18-year-old is only the fifth first-round pick from Austria and was drawn as early as Thomas Vanek, who ended up number five with the Buffalo Sabers in 2003.

