Reinforcement for Eberl: Rouven Schröder becomes the new sporting director at RB Leipzig

Reinforcement for Eberl: Rouven Schröder becomes the new sporting director at RB Leipzig

Status: 07.03.2023 1:24 p.m

Rouven Schröder is the new sporting director of RB Leipzig. The 47-year-old will take up his duties on April 1 and will work under Managing Director Max Eberl.

Rouven Schröder takes over the post of sports director at Bundesliga soccer club RB Leipzig. To this end, the 47-year-old canceled his existing contract with league rivals Schalke 04 “by mutual agreement”. Schröder will start his new job on April 1 and will receive a “long-term contract”. Both clubs announced the personnel on Tuesday, but did not go into the exact term.

Schröder’s contract with Schalke had been on hold since the end of October, and it was agreed not to disclose the details of the transfer. A six-figure sum is said to flow to the “Royal Blues”. Schröder had been responsible for Schalke squad planning since June 1, 2021, and it was under him that they were promoted directly last year. In the case of cup winners Leipzig, Schröder should form a team with sports director Max Eberl in the sporting leadership, the former Gladbach manager has been in office since last December.

Eberl gets his preferred candidate

“Rouven Schröder was our preferred candidate for the position of sporting director at RB Leipzig and we are very pleased that it worked out to sign him,” reacted Max Eberl. “Rouven brings a lot of expertise and has proven his qualities in his previous positions. Rouven will complete the sporting management of RB Leipzig from April and support me in the areas of squad planning, scouting and licensing.”

“I’m really looking forward to the new challenge at RB Leipzig,” said Schröder. “RBL is one of the top clubs in the Bundesliga and plays regularly in the Champions League – I want to help take the next steps in the development of the club.”

