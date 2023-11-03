Home » Reinier’s goal in extra time decides – breaking latest news
by Mirko Graziano

The Ciociari advance in the final stage: they will face Napoli in the round of 16. Unfair result, Juric must not lose sight of the goodness of the new tactical path undertaken in recent weeks

TURIN Frosinone advances to extra time and will face Napoli in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Hit coldly (precision right-footed shot from young Ibrahimovic in the 5th minute after a series of rebounds), Toro took the ball without skidding, restarted immediately, pressed all over the pitch, equalized with Zima around half an hour (great header from a corner Gineitis) and in fact controls the rest of the match, held back only by a great Cerofolini and a couple of questionable decisions by the referee Fourneau (presumed hands by Mazzitelli on the first goal; penalty first given and then cancelled, with Seck perhaps having the fault of not falling on the contact which clearly unbalanced him). The decisive play by the Ciociari was nevertheless delicious (8′ of the first extra-time) and was made by the Brazilians Kaio Jorge (full class) and Reinier, who broke through in the center and beat Gemello on the way out.

Unfair result, it must be said, and so Juric must not lose sight of the goodness of the new tactical path undertaken in recent weeks: the 3-5-2 works, balanced and seems to enhance the characteristics of the majority of the Granata squad. Sanabria and Zapata (yesterday’s starters) are starting to get to know each other, to hurt their opponents. And the hope that Pellegri doesn’t have any major physical problems (excellent impact in the second half, before coming off at the start of extra time). Then the growth of the 19-year-old Gineitis stands out: a performance full of personality, like a champion. Goals aside, in the first half there was effectively only Toro, dangerous especially on high balls: Cerofolini was very good at defusing the close-range headers of Zapata and Sanabria; then the Paraguayan always goes up very high but doesn’t find the target.

In the second half Bellanova comes in (Lazaro out) and Toro breaks through on the right: a couple of shots from the former Inter player find Cerofolini ready. Di Francesco then throws Soul into the fray, and Frosinone finds ideas and a little more ball possession in enemy territory. Juric drops the Karamoh and Pellegri cards. In the 37th minute it was the Italian who scared Frosinone with a right-footed stone which Cerofolini parried as best he could. And the Frosinone goalkeeper even miraculous in full recovery on Vlasic’s right-footed diagonal. Pellegri stops, Seck enters: no penalty for him, immediately after Reinier’s goal. There was also time for a sensational cross by Karamoh, before a final with potential opportunities on both sides.

November 2, 2023 (modified November 2, 2023 | 11:57 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

