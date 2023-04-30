Relegation battle in the 2nd division: Sandhausen beats Regensburg and can hope

Status: 04/30/2023 3:25 p.m

In the 2nd Bundesliga, SV Sandhausen won the relegation battle duel with Jahn Regensburg. The trend in the stabilized SVS gives hope, while Regensburg are now five games without a win.

On Sunday (04/20/2023) Sandhausen won 2-1 (1-0). Merveille Papela (16th) and Dario Dumic (52nd) scored the goals for the Kurpfälzer. Regensburg’s Prince Owusu made the game exciting again (64′). Leon Guwara was sent off the field with a red card at SSV (85th).

30th matchday

Sandhausen has been unbeaten in three games with new coach Gerhard Kleppinger (two wins, one draw), while Regensburg have been without a win in five games. The SVS is still in last place, but now has just as many points as Regensburg (28). The saving bank in the form of 15th place can still be reached for both. There is Hansa Rostock with 31 points.

Piecemeal relegation battle in Sandhausen

It was a game that unsurprisingly could be labeled as a true relegation duel. Nervousness, a lot of tough duels, tough game at first. The error rate was high, so the fans in the stadium didn’t see too many chances to score in the first half.

However, Sandhausen was able to profit from a short urge phase. Papela followed up courageously, conquered the ball and pulled away. His shot from the second row was deflected and became untenable for Jahn goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

The home side didn’t really develop momentum after this somewhat lucky goal. Regensburg came close to a goal shortly before the half-time whistle – but Owusu’s header landed on the crossbar (45+1).

Urbig prevents higher backlog

After the restart only Sandhausen was in danger. Urbig deflected another long-range shot from Papela to the post (51′), before Dumic defeated the Jahn goalkeeper with a header from a corner kick.

The SSV acted erratically and was played back a little later by Sandhausen. Regensburg had to thank Urbig, who parried Alexander Esswein’s attempt from close range (58′).

Regensburg pulls itself together after a good hour

Subsequently, however, Sandhausen also showed errors. A throw-in by coach Mersad Selimbegovic’s team failed to cover Owusu well. He used the deep sleep in the SVS penalty area and scored the connection.

In the final phase, Regensburg pushed for an equaliser, but this was denied. To make matters worse, Guwara saw red for rough play, he hit Christian Kinsombi in the face with his foot.

SSV Jahn in Rostock, SVS goes to Braunschweig

Next weekend Regensburg is challenged by the relegation battle competitor Hansa Rostock (Saturday, 1 p.m.). Sandhausen is a guest in Braunschweig (Sunday, 1.30 p.m.).