Home » Relegation candidates: The rest of the program in the fight for Bundesliga relegation
Sports

Relegation candidates: The rest of the program in the fight for Bundesliga relegation

by admin
Relegation candidates: The rest of the program in the fight for Bundesliga relegation

DAfter years of monotony at the top of the table, the Bundesliga is back in an exciting fight for the title. And things are getting tight at the other end of the table just a few games before the end of the season.

In theory, nine clubs have not yet secured their place in the league. The clubs from the table 13 have to worry seriously. FC Augsburg. A duel on the last day of the game is particularly explosive when VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim could end up in the final for relegation.

The rest of the program in the relegation battle

Borussia Monchengladbach

Table place 10, 29 games, 36 points, 43:46 Tore

also read

VfB Stuttgart (16th) – Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach – TSG Hoffenheim (14.)

Borussia Dortmund (1st) – Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th) – Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach – FC Augsburg (13th)

also read

No improvement in sight: Borussia Mönchengladbach is stuck in a vicious circle

Paralyzed, beaten, trapped

1. FC Cologne

11th place in the table, 29 games, 35 points, 40:47 Tore

1. FC Cologne – SC Freiburg (4th)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th) – 1. FC Cologne

1. FC Cologne – Hertha BSC (18th)

Werder Bremen (12th) – 1. FC Cologne

1. FC Cologne – FC Bayern Munich (2nd)

Werder Bremen

12th place in the table, 29 games, 35 points, 47:56 Tore

FC Schalke 04 (17th) – Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen – Bayern Munich (2nd)

RB Leipzig (5th) – Werder Bremen

See also  Germany, attacks on synagogues and choirs against Jews. "This is pure anti-Semitism"

Werder Bremen – 1. FC Cologne (11th)

1. FC Union Berlin (3rd) – Werder Bremen

FC Augsburg

13th place in the table, 29 games, 30 points, 38:54 Tore

Eintracht Frankfurt (9th) – FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg –1. FC Union Berlin (3.)

VfL Bochum (15th) – FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg – Borussia Dortmund (1.)

Borussia Monchengladbach (10th) – FC Augsburg

TSG Hoffenheim

14th place in the table, 29 games, 29 points, 39:50 Tore

RB Leipzig (5.) – TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt (9th)

VfL Wolfsburg (8.) – TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim – 1. FC Union Berlin (3.)

VfB Stuttgart (16.) – TSG Hoffenheim

VfL Bochum

15th place in the table, 29 games, 27 points, 32:66 Tore

VfL Bochum (15th) – Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach (10th) – VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum – FC Augsburg (13th)

Hertha BSC (18.) – VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th)

VfB Stuttgart

16th place in the table, 29 games, 25 points, 36:51 Tore

VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Monchengladbach (10th)

Hertha BSC (18th) – VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th)

1. FSV Mainz 05 (7th) – VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart – TSG Hoffenheim (14.)

Difficult remainder of the program: Things will get tight for Michael Frey and newly promoted FC Schalke 04

Difficult remainder of the program: Things will get tight for Michael Frey and newly promoted FC Schalke 04

Which: REUTERS

FC Schalke 04

17th place in the table, 29 games, 24 points, 26:56 Tore

FC Schalke 04 – Werder Bremen (12th)

1. FSV Mainz 05 (7th) – FC Schalke 04

FC Bayern Munich (2nd) – FC Schalke 04

FC Schalke 04 – Eintracht Frankfurt (9th)

RB Leipzig (5th) – FC Schalke 04

Hertha BSC

18th place in the table, 29 games, 22 points, 35:59 Tore

FC Bayern Munich (2nd) – Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC – VfB Stuttgart (16th)

1. FC Cologne (11th) – Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC – VfL Bochum (15.)

VfL Wolfsburg (8th) – Hertha BSC

You may also like

3rd league: MSV Duisburg wrestles a point from...

the sentence addressed to Spalletti’s bench. “You managed...

Next season: Fortuna Düsseldorf is planning permanent free...

Ancelotti blames himself for the white disaster in...

Jurgen Klopp fingers crossed for West Ham manager...

Caroline Garcia: “My game adapts well to clay”

New concept in Düsseldorf: Fortuna pilot project –...

Formula 1 sprint races: New format to be...

Offers from several interested parties: Unanimous decision: DFL...

Tottenham players reimburse fans for Newcastle tickets

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy