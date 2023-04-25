Relegation candidates: The rest of the program in the fight for Bundesliga relegation

DAfter years of monotony at the top of the table, the Bundesliga is back in an exciting fight for the title. And things are getting tight at the other end of the table just a few games before the end of the season.
In theory, nine clubs have not yet secured their place in the league. The clubs from the table 13 have to worry seriously. FC Augsburg. A duel on the last day of the game is particularly explosive when VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim could end up in the final for relegation.
The rest of the program in the relegation battle
Borussia Monchengladbach
Table place 10, 29 games, 36 points, 43:46 Tore
VfB Stuttgart (16th) – Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Mönchengladbach – TSG Hoffenheim (14.)
Borussia Dortmund (1st) – Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th) – Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach – FC Augsburg (13th)
1. FC Cologne
11th place in the table, 29 games, 35 points, 40:47 Tore
1. FC Cologne – SC Freiburg (4th)
Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th) – 1. FC Cologne
1. FC Cologne – Hertha BSC (18th)
Werder Bremen (12th) – 1. FC Cologne
1. FC Cologne – FC Bayern Munich (2nd)
Werder Bremen
12th place in the table, 29 games, 35 points, 47:56 Tore
FC Schalke 04 (17th) – Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen – Bayern Munich (2nd)
RB Leipzig (5th) – Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen – 1. FC Cologne (11th)
1. FC Union Berlin (3rd) – Werder Bremen
FC Augsburg
13th place in the table, 29 games, 30 points, 38:54 Tore
Eintracht Frankfurt (9th) – FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg –1. FC Union Berlin (3.)
VfL Bochum (15th) – FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg – Borussia Dortmund (1.)
Borussia Monchengladbach (10th) – FC Augsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
14th place in the table, 29 games, 29 points, 39:50 Tore
RB Leipzig (5.) – TSG Hoffenheim
TSG Hoffenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt (9th)
VfL Wolfsburg (8.) – TSG Hoffenheim
TSG Hoffenheim – 1. FC Union Berlin (3.)
VfB Stuttgart (16.) – TSG Hoffenheim
VfL Bochum
15th place in the table, 29 games, 27 points, 32:66 Tore
VfL Bochum (15th) – Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Monchengladbach (10th) – VfL Bochum
VfL Bochum – FC Augsburg (13th)
Hertha BSC (18.) – VfL Bochum
VfL Bochum – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th)
VfB Stuttgart
16th place in the table, 29 games, 25 points, 36:51 Tore
VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Monchengladbach (10th)
Hertha BSC (18th) – VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th)
1. FSV Mainz 05 (7th) – VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart – TSG Hoffenheim (14.)
FC Schalke 04
17th place in the table, 29 games, 24 points, 26:56 Tore
FC Schalke 04 – Werder Bremen (12th)
1. FSV Mainz 05 (7th) – FC Schalke 04
FC Bayern Munich (2nd) – FC Schalke 04
FC Schalke 04 – Eintracht Frankfurt (9th)
RB Leipzig (5th) – FC Schalke 04
Hertha BSC
18th place in the table, 29 games, 22 points, 35:59 Tore
FC Bayern Munich (2nd) – Hertha BSC
Hertha BSC – VfB Stuttgart (16th)
1. FC Cologne (11th) – Hertha BSC
Hertha BSC – VfL Bochum (15.)
VfL Wolfsburg (8th) – Hertha BSC