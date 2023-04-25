Relegation candidates: The rest of the program in the fight for Bundesliga relegation

DAfter years of monotony at the top of the table, the Bundesliga is back in an exciting fight for the title. And things are getting tight at the other end of the table just a few games before the end of the season.

In theory, nine clubs have not yet secured their place in the league. The clubs from the table 13 have to worry seriously. FC Augsburg. A duel on the last day of the game is particularly explosive when VfB Stuttgart and TSG Hoffenheim could end up in the final for relegation.

The rest of the program in the relegation battle

Borussia Monchengladbach

Table place 10, 29 games, 36 points, 43:46 Tore

VfB Stuttgart (16th) – Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach – TSG Hoffenheim (14.)

Borussia Dortmund (1st) – Borussia Monchengladbach

Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th) – Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengladbach – FC Augsburg (13th)

1. FC Cologne

11th place in the table, 29 games, 35 points, 40:47 Tore

1. FC Cologne – SC Freiburg (4th)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th) – 1. FC Cologne

1. FC Cologne – Hertha BSC (18th)

Werder Bremen (12th) – 1. FC Cologne

1. FC Cologne – FC Bayern Munich (2nd)

Werder Bremen

12th place in the table, 29 games, 35 points, 47:56 Tore

FC Schalke 04 (17th) – Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen – Bayern Munich (2nd)

RB Leipzig (5th) – Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen – 1. FC Cologne (11th)

1. FC Union Berlin (3rd) – Werder Bremen

FC Augsburg

13th place in the table, 29 games, 30 points, 38:54 Tore

Eintracht Frankfurt (9th) – FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg –1. FC Union Berlin (3.)

VfL Bochum (15th) – FC Augsburg

FC Augsburg – Borussia Dortmund (1.)

Borussia Monchengladbach (10th) – FC Augsburg

TSG Hoffenheim

14th place in the table, 29 games, 29 points, 39:50 Tore

RB Leipzig (5.) – TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim – Eintracht Frankfurt (9th)

VfL Wolfsburg (8.) – TSG Hoffenheim

TSG Hoffenheim – 1. FC Union Berlin (3.)

VfB Stuttgart (16.) – TSG Hoffenheim

VfL Bochum

15th place in the table, 29 games, 27 points, 32:66 Tore

VfL Bochum (15th) – Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach (10th) – VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum – FC Augsburg (13th)

Hertha BSC (18.) – VfL Bochum

VfL Bochum – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th)

VfB Stuttgart

16th place in the table, 29 games, 25 points, 36:51 Tore

VfB Stuttgart – Borussia Monchengladbach (10th)

Hertha BSC (18th) – VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (6th)

1. FSV Mainz 05 (7th) – VfB Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart – TSG Hoffenheim (14.)

Difficult remainder of the program: Things will get tight for Michael Frey and newly promoted FC Schalke 04 Which: REUTERS

FC Schalke 04

17th place in the table, 29 games, 24 points, 26:56 Tore

FC Schalke 04 – Werder Bremen (12th)

1. FSV Mainz 05 (7th) – FC Schalke 04

FC Bayern Munich (2nd) – FC Schalke 04

FC Schalke 04 – Eintracht Frankfurt (9th)

RB Leipzig (5th) – FC Schalke 04

Hertha BSC

18th place in the table, 29 games, 22 points, 35:59 Tore

FC Bayern Munich (2nd) – Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC – VfB Stuttgart (16th)

1. FC Cologne (11th) – Hertha BSC

Hertha BSC – VfL Bochum (15.)

VfL Wolfsburg (8th) – Hertha BSC