Relegation initially averted: FSV Zwickau shows morale against Mannheim

FSV Zwickau was initially able to avert relegation from the 3rd division with a surprising 3-1 win over SV Waldhof Mannheim. After the break, the West Saxons turned the game against the promotion contender.

FSV Zwickau was able to fend off the first match point. With a 3-1 win over SV Waldhof Mannheim, the West Saxons avoided relegation from the 3rd football league four games before the end. Because Hallesche FC won 1-0 against FC Ingolstadt, it remains seven points behind the saving bank. Nine points are only up for grabs.

The guests used the first mini-pressure phase on Saturday: Dominik Martinovic scored following a corner (11th). The corner should not have come about because Adam Susac who caused the corner had previously been fouled by Marc Schnatterer. After that, the FSV tried to equalize against passive Mannheimers. More than one blast from Johan Gomez, the keeper steered around the left post (35′), but didn’t jump out. It wasn’t a good first half overall. Both teams felt the pressure to win.

Noel Eichinger disappointed after going behind.

Fast compensation after the change

The second period started with an opportunity from Robin Ziegele (48′). Two minutes later the time had come: Eichinger got the ball in the penalty area after a pinball pass and took advantage of the unexpected chance (50′). This hit also had a certain taste because of a possible foul on a Mannheim player.

Baumann and Brinkies secure victory

Zwickau stayed tuned during this phase and acted effectively. In addition, the Thielemann-Elf had the necessary bit of luck: first goalkeeper Brinkies saved against the broken Winkler (58th), then there was a penalty on the other side after a duel from Fridolin Wagner to Eichinger, which Dominic Baumann converted (60th). Johan Gomez hit the ball on the crossbar (62′).

Cheering at FSV Zwickau after Dominic Baumann’s 3-1.

Baumann, Brinkies and Winkler were the focus again afterwards: First, Baumann increased artistically to 3:1 (70th). Two minutes later, Brinkies stopped a strong solo by Winkler with a brilliant act. All in all, the guests didn’t feel enough that it was about promotion for them. In the end, it could have been a Pyrrhic victory for FSV.

