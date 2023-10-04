relive the exploit of the Sang et Or against the Gunners in the Champions League

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match between Racing Club de Lens and Arsenal for the second day of the group stage of the Champions League. In front of their audience, the Sang et Or will try to create the feat against the Gunners announced as the big favorites of this group B.

What is it about ? From Lens’ second match in the 2023-2024 edition of the prestigious European competition, against the Londoners Arsenal. After the precious point brought back from Seville (1-1), the Artesians must continue against a formidable opponent. The Gunners, undefeated since the start of the season, easily took first place in the group after their victory against PSV Eindhoven (4-0) on the first day.

Or ? At the Bollaert-Delelis stadium, in Lens.

At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.

On which channels? Canal+ et RMC Sport 1.

Qui live ? A unique duo composed of Vincent Daheron and Mathieu Maine from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz, without forgetting the experienced Anthony Hernandez from the Bollaert press box.

The composition of the teams:

Samba (cap.) – Gradit, Danso, Medina – Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Machado – Sotoca, Wahi, Thomasson.

Coach: Franck Haise.

Raya – Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko – Odegaard (cap.), Rice, Havertz – Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Coach: Mikel Arteta.

Who referees? The Italian Marco Guida.

What won’t we talk about? In Rio de Janeiro, jackfruit threatens cyclists and biodiversity

To read in the meantime:

The Bollaert stadium in Lens returns to the Champions League after twenty-one years of absence

“Against homophobia in football, bouts of moralism prove to be highly ineffective”

Lens takes on Sevilla in the Champions League

The added time battle

Elye Wahi, the French hope on whom Lens is counting to be up for the Champions League

The perilous race for future TV rights for Ligue 1 is launched

Ask for the program: the next sports lives from “World”

And because there’s more than just football in life… To receive our free newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, this is where it happens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

