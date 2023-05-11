relive the first leg semi-final, won by the Nerazzurri

Welcome to this direct dedicated to the semi-final first leg of the Champions League, the most prestigious of European football cups, between AC Milan and Inter Milan.

What is it about ? From the first leg of an unexpected semi-final between the two great Milanese clubs. The winner of this double confrontation will meet Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final on Saturday June 10 in Istanbul.

Or ? At the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, also called San Siro, in Milan.

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channels? Canal+ et RMC Sport 1.

Qui live ? Louise Le Borgne and Florian Lefèvre, from the Austerlitz cauldron, Aude Lasjaunias from the San Siro press gallery.

The official composition of the teams:

Maignan – Calabria (cap.), Kjær, Tomori, Théo Hernandez – Tonali, Krunic – Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers – Giroud.

Coach Stefano Pioli.

Onana – Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Martinez (cao.), Dzeko.

Coach : Simone Inzaghi.

Who arbitrates? Spaniard Jesus Gil Manzano.

What won’t we talk about? Goggles, for close protection

Read while waiting:

AC Milan-Inter Milan: at San Siro, “we are at home, with people who are against us”

Champions League: Real Madrid and Manchester City back to back after the semi-final first leg

Jean-Michel Aulas leaves the head of Olympique Lyonnais after thirty-six years of reign which have upset the club

Ligue 1: after six days of suspension for his escapade in Saudi Arabia, Messi returns to PSG

In South Sudan, the astonishing victories of the national football team

Interview with five-time world judo champion Clarisse Agbegnenou

Request the program: the next sports lives of the “World“

And because it’s not just football in life… to receive our new newsletter on the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games for free, this is where it happens.