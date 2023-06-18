relive the thrilling final between Toulouse and La Rochelle

Welcome to this live broadcast of the Top 14 final between La Rochelle and Toulouse. The battle of the two stadiums promises an open match between the recent double European champion from La Rochelle and the Rouge et Noir, in search of a 22e sacre national.

What is it about ? From the revenge of two years ago. In 2021, the Rochelais had missed their final and the Toulousains had won their 21e Shield of Brennus. Since this defeat, the Maritimes have progressed, winning the Champions Cup twice in a row against Leinster, executioner of Toulouse in the European Cup.

Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channels? France 2 and Canal+.

Qui live ? On the side of Austerlitz, the first line will be composed of Valentin Moinard, Jérôme Porier and Gabriel Richalot. In the second line, at the Stade de France, you will find Clément Martel and Martin Untersinger. In the absence of large sizes, we will bet above all on liveliness.

The official composition of the teams:

Ramos – Retière, Chocobares, Ahki, Lebel; (o) Ntamack, (m) Dupont (cap) – Willis, Roumat, Cros – Meafou, Arnold – Aldegheri, Marchand, Baille

Coach : Ugo Line.

Dulin – Leyds, Seuteni, Danty, Rhule – (o) Hastoy, (m) Kerr-Barlow – Bothia, Alldritt (cap.), Pa. Boudehent – Skelton, Sazy – Atonio, Bourgarit, Ward

Coach : Ronan O’Gara.

Who arbitrates? Tual Trainini.

