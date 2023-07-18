Home » relive the time trial stage where Vingegaard knocked out Pogacar and the test
Sports

by admin
Quoi ? A 22.4 kilometer time trial, which comes just after the rest day on Monday July 17. The course has two hills, including that of Domancy.

Or ? Between Passy and Combloux (Haute-Savoie).

When ? The first rider of the day, Michael Morkov, will start at 1:05 p.m. The yellow jersey, Jonas Vingegaard, will leave at 5:00 p.m. and should cross the line about forty minutes later.

On which channel ? On France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Oscar Korbosli and Louise Le Borgne, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

The banh mi, product of interbreeding and colonization

The route of the sixteenth stage, a time trial between Passy and Combloux

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard respond to doping suspicions

The Tour de France, this great reunion of families

“The podium will be complicated”, David Gaudu’s dashed hopes

Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar score, Wout Poels stands out

The hunt for seconds between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar benefits Carlos Rodriguez

Running the Tour de France and having fun: mission impossible?

How runners adapt to the heat wave, again present on the Grande Boucle

Tadej Pogacar’s team is still groping against the power of Jonas Vingegaard’s team

Mathieu Van der Poel and Wout van Aert, these luxury teams

