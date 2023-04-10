Welcome to this direct dedicated to the 120e edition of Paris-Roubaix.

What is it about ? From a mythical cycling event; the only French “monument” – the most prestigious one-day races on the calendar –; of the ” more beautiful “ classics for Belgian legend Eddy Merckx. With its sectors with disjointed, irregular and rutted cobblestones, it is also one of the most unpredictable meetings for the peloton. As proof: the last eleven editions have known as many different winners.

Or ? From Compiègne (Oise) to the Roubaix velodrome: 256.6 kilometers of racing including nearly 54 kilometers of cobbled sections.

At what time ? Fictitious departure at 11:10 a.m., for an official flag drop at 11:25 a.m.

On which channels? For the unencrypted broadcast, the live broadcast will start on France 3 (from 10:55 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.), followed by a hook on France 4 (from 11:35 a.m. to 12:55 p.m.), before returning to France 3 around 1 p.m. and until arrival. Eurosport 1 also broadcasts the race, live and in full, from 11 a.m.

