Remco Evenepoel falls due to a dog: moments of anxiety at the Giro d’Italia – The video

And doggie runs into the street and knocks over a companion Remco Evenepoel, which falls in turn to brake. It happens at the start of the fifth stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023 and Atripalda a Salernoscheduled for today Wednesday 10 May: during the race, a dog running in the street caused him to fall on the ground David DancersEvenepoel’s teammate. The Belgian world champion was also involved in the subsequent carambola.

The images do not show the moment Evenepoel ends up on the ground with his bike, but the cyclist is filmed when he is already sitting on the right side of the roadway. Assisted by the paramedics, he remained on the ground for about a minute and a half, keeping the whole caravan in suspense. Evenepoel, already in the pink jersey in the first 4 stages, is in fact one of the favorites and great protagonists of this Giro. Luckily he got up and got back on the saddle, ready to continue the race. The 23-year-old was awaited by his companions, who escorted him back to the group. It would seem nothing serious then, just scared.

