Legendary Major League Baseball player Frank Howard passes away

Frank Howard, a prominent player in the Major Leagues during the 60s and 70s, sadly passed away yesterday. Known for his power hitting abilities, Howard hit a total of 382 home runs throughout his career that spanned nearly 20 years.

Although his overall home run count may not be overly impressive, Howard did have three seasons where he surpassed 40 home runs, with 1969 being his best year when he hit 48 home runs for the Washington Senators. He also managed to cross the 100 RBI mark four times during those years.

In addition to his accomplishments, Howard was also named Rookie of the Year for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished his career with 1,119 RBIs and 1,774 hits, but unfortunately did not receive enough votes for induction into the Hall of Fame.

Interestingly, before his Major League career, Howard played for Leones del Esído during the 1959-60 season, helping the team secure their third consecutive championship. He was a standout player on the team and became a fan favorite.

Off the field, Howard was known for his larger-than-life persona. He was a towering figure standing at 6-foot-7-inches and had a reputation for consuming enormous amounts of food, such as his breakfast consisting of 10 eggs.

During his time with Leones del Esído, Howard played in all 58 games of the tournament, recording 218 at-bats with a batting average of .307. He hit 9 home runs and drove in 46 runs, making him a key contributor to the team’s success.

In other news, there are some pressing matters in the current Dominican professional baseball tournament that need attention. Vitelio and Licey-Esído, the teams involved, must address the cleanliness of the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium as the seats are not being properly maintained. Additionally, the Corporate Boxes have cup holders that are broken or missing, which have not been replaced.

Furthermore, there is a significant area without lights in the parking lots sold by the Wepa company. The light bulbs appear to have burned out during the previous tournament and have not been attended to. These issues need to be resolved to enhance the overall experience for fans and attendees.

Additionally, there has been no noticeable improvement in keeping track of game times, as Lidom does not provide information on the duration of each game or the attendance figures. Attention must be given to ensure games are progressing efficiently and as scheduled.

Shifting to the Pan American Games in Chile, the Dominican delegation experienced a successful Monday, earning four medals in judo and a gold in the mixed relay, a new event in world athletics. The Dominican Republic is racing against the clock to reach its goal of 40 medals, which was achieved four years ago in Lima, Peru. There is pressure to surpass this target, as falling short may result in criticism.

On the baseball front, Lidom has faced criticism for not allowing their players to participate in international tournaments, highlighting the failure of the Dominican team. The blame has been directed towards both Lidom and the players themselves, who were expected to deliver strong performances but fell short.

In managerial news, Craig Counsell, the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, is being sought after by other teams. The Cleveland Indians and the New York Mets are interested in acquiring Counsell as their manager. He has proven himself over the course of nine years with the Brewers, winning the Central Division three times and securing wildcard berths on other occasions.

In the World Series, the Texas team claimed victory in the third game with a score of 3-1 against Phoenix, Arizona. Max Scherzer, the starting pitcher for Texas, suffered an injury after three innings but Jon Gray stepped in and threw three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. Corey Seager’s two-run home run in the third inning proved to be the decisive hit. Texas currently leads the series 2-1 and is guaranteed a home game for a potential sixth game.

In conclusion, Frank Howard’s passing is a loss for the baseball community, and his career achievements will forever be remembered. Attention must also be given to the current issues in the Dominican professional baseball tournament, as well as the Dominican Republic’s pursuit of medals in the Pan American Games. The managerial situation in the MLB and the ongoing World Series also add to the excitement and discussions surrounding the sport.

