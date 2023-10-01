Home » Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Knuckleballer Dies at 57
Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Knuckleballer Dies at 57

Remembering Tim Wakefield: Red Sox Knuckleballer Dies at 57

Former Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield dies

BOSTON — Tim Wakefield, the knuckleball specialist of the Red Sox pitching staff who redeemed himself after allowing a home run against the Yankees that led to a postseason in 2003 and then stood out as Boston broke its spell by winning the World Series the following year, has died. He was 57 years old. The Red Sox reported the death in a statement on Sunday.

Wakefield suffered from brain cancer, according to his former teammate Curt Schilling, who revealed the illness in a podcast last week. Wakefield received multiple expressions of sympathy. The Red Sox confirmed he was ill but declined to go into details because Wakefield requested privacy.

Drafted by the Pirates as a first baseman who set college home run records, Wakefield became a pitcher after learning the knuckleball in the minor leagues. By relying on an old pitch that had been discarded, he ended up earning 200 major league victories, including 186 with the Red Sox, trailing only Cy Young and Roger Clemens on the club’s all-time list.

