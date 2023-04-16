Rémi Picquette (La Rochelle) after the victory against Bayonne: “Good and less good”

Rémi Picquette (second line of Stade Rochelais, winner of Bayonne, 26-6): “There is good and bad. The lack of rhythm meant that I made small mistakes which spoiled my performance a bit, but I’m happy with this victory. We lack automation. We felt it, the team has rotated a lot compared to last week. Bayonne’s defense was in place during the first half of the game. We hit a wall. We should perhaps have alternated a little more like we did at the end of the match.
It had been a while since there were a lot of people who hadn’t played. It was a bit complicated to prepare for this match but we felt that the guys were motivated. In touch, we made mistakes. But I’m not worried. »
Quentin Lespiaucq (Stade Rochelais hooker): “The main thing is that we are still second tonight. We managed well throughout the match, especially in terms of the score. We scored when we entered their 40 yards. It allowed us to gain the upper hand. Of course, we will all regret not putting the third try, but we would have all signed for the four points.
The offensive rucks were the black spot of the evening, we lacked responsiveness. We were lucky, it could have cost us dearly. Monday, we will press on it. But seven wins in a row is huge. We have to keep this momentum. The end of the season promises to be super exciting. We will have to continue this series and make it last as long as possible. I hope we will go even further. »
Sébastien Boboul (Stade Rochelais assistant coach): “We are satisfied with this victory because we continue to chain, in a good dynamic. We could have done better with a bonus point, but the most important thing was the four points.
We have to improve on precision, we still have work to do to be more efficient. But with a defense like that, we can work. We have to surf on this pretty series, we have to continue. It was important to confirm and gain confidence with a revamped group. We went through a somewhat complicated period. We know that we are in the money-time. We have the players for this kind of meeting, it will go up crescendo. There is a lot more focus. »