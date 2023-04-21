Renard must rebuild women’s France — Sportellate.it

The former Saudi Arabia coach has returned to coaching in Europe.

Hervé Jean-Marie Roger Renard, former coach of Saudi Arabia, has recently made his debut at the helm of the French women’s national team. He did it with two victories, 5-2 over Colombia and 2-1 over Canada, in what was the penultimate round of friendlies before the World Cup. In fact, the women’s soccer world championships will be held next July in Australia and New Zealand: before the opening match against Jamaica, France will play only two more preparatory tests, against Ireland and the hosts Australia, with squads already made.

Renard, trainer twice African champion with the Zambia and Côte d’Ivoire national teams (the only one in history to have won with two different teams), former coach of Morocco at the 2018 World Cup, has (re) risen to the recent limelight of the mainstream for having beat the Saudis against Argentina in Qatar. A streak of 36 consecutive useful results interrupted by obsessive offside shots that soiled the world debut of the future World Champions. A unicum, at the hands of a technically modest national team capable of moving in unison and putting every opponent in difficulty. Enough to be virtually qualified for the round of 16 45 minutes from the end of the rounds.

That the final decision of the French Federation to replace the former coach Corinne Deacon whether it fell right on Renard has left many amazed. The FFF, which had systematically confirmed its trust in Diacre since 2017 and on which it was aiming for the World Cup (and the 2024 Olympics), broke the delay in the face of yet another internal crisis between players and ex-coach, opting for a coach with no experience in women’s football and with an unexceptional credit at home, but coming from some excellent results in charge of national teams. A strong choice, taken at a complicated time for the Federation, affected by scandals at its top management and in the midst of a delicate change of hands.

The feuds of the French national team

It is no coincidence that the end of the long reign of the ex-president Noel Le Graet, involved in sexual harassment allegations, led to the downfall of the hitherto untouchable Diacre. Untouchable, despite his mandate having been littered with clashes and showy rifts with a part of the locker room of the bruises, starting at least from post-world 2019. At the time, the attempt by the locker room to oust the then coach after his premature exit from the home tournament (out in the quarter-finals against the United States) was thwarted by the support that Diacre managed to collect from federal leaders.

Former Corinne Deacon

Le Graët’s fall apparently deprived Diacre of cover, for a long time alone in charge of a team that could barely stand her (the coach has spoken openly of a defamation campaign against her). It was the captain who rekindled the fuse Wendie Renard (only the same name of the new coach), who announced a sensational farewell to the national team at the end of February, and then followed closely by PSG players Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani. Renard, a pillar of Lyon and of the national team, has always had a complicated relationship with Diacre: the coach as the first act upon his inauguration in 2017 deprived her of the captaincy to hand it over to her club partner Amandine Henry, one of the biggest stars in women’s football French. The band made the reverse path in autumn 2020, when Henry was “purged” by Diacre after the attempted coup to its post-world damage.

Corinne Diacre is not just anyone in the French football scene. Column of the historic Soyaux club, 121 appearances for the national team, heroine of qualification for the 2003 World Cup (it was the first participation for the bruises), was one of the faces of the pioneering era of transalpine women’s football: they were the years of growth, and the birth in Clairefontaine of a federal development center for women’s football similar to the men’s one, warmly promoted in ’97 by coach Aimé Jaquet (world champion at France ’98). Diacre, after retiring as a footballer at the age of 33 due to a cruciate injury, is the first woman in France to obtain a coaching license for professional men’s teams. For three years you lead the histrionic Claude Michy’s Clermont to safety in Ligue 2, organizer of the French MotoGP Grand Prix among others.

In his coaching career, however, Diacre has received numerous criticisms, especially for his character and his tough approach. She is a tough, rigid, severe coach, both in the game and in the management of the group. Not a few athletes who passed through his hands have had the opportunity to complain about it, that they were the footballers of Clermont or the athletes of the national team. Diacre is what is called a “generalissimo”; she is billed as a “character that exasperates the part of her”. In particular, you had disagreements with France with a large part of the old guard: Henry, Le Sommer, Renard, the concierge Bouhaddi. She the latter in particular left the national team contemptuously declaring: “it is impossible to win anything with Diacre”.

Deacon and Amandine Henry

Yet Diacre’s six-year reign in charge of the national team was one of France’s consolidation at the top international level. Years that however did not bring any trophies, neither to the European Championships nor to the World Cup. The 2019 home World Cup was full of expectations, and the elimination at the hands of the United States was a disappointment that caused many problems to explode.

If human relationships weren’t Diacre’s strong point, the former coach paid the price for a generally complex environment (think of the case of crime Diallo-Hamraoui), with a group easily ignited and in which her harsh judge approach ended up preventing her from forging solid alliances in the group. The “forced coexistence”, the result of unconditional support from the Federation, has done the rest in making the situation increasingly unsustainable. And the FFF, maybe too late or maybe not, made a drastic decision, relying on that Hervé Renard known precisely for his conciliatory character. Despite the excellent technical foundations on which the French women’s national team rests, the new coach is called to a difficult task.

Renard, the empath

Renard has the classic career of globetrotting European coaches: few results with the clubs at home, many unexpected successes with the national teams outside the old continent. With an approach that is actually very far from that of Santone Bianco, a figure that European coaches who “descend” to Asia or Africa often tend to impersonate. In Morocco as in Zambia, in Saudi Arabia as in the Ivory Coast, Renard’s international experiences have been centered on empathy, on the search for group unity, on study and profound knowledge above all of the environment around him. Even before field work, it is necessary to start from the soul of one’s men. Or women, as in this case.

Renard and Zambian players celebrate the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFP photo)

A methodological imprinting inherited from the compatriot Charles LeRoy (head coach African champion with Cameroon in ’88), of which he was a pupil and assistant in China, in Shanghai, and then at the helm of Ghana. For Le Roy it is impossible for European coaches to establish themselves on other continents without making the effort to get to know the environment. “If you go to Congo and don’t know anything about Patrice Lumumba or the secession of Katanga, if you go to Cameroon and don’t know what the UPC is or the acid rains of the French army during the war of independence, just as if you go to Shanghai and don’t you know nothing about Sino-Japanese relations, you will never be a successful one.” Renard has always made this concept his own.

It is probable that this peculiarity of his was decisive in the final choice of the Federation, although Renard does not enjoy much credit at home. A national team that primarily needs mutual trust will now be able to count on a coach who is extremely capable of entering into symbiosis with the group.

Renard appears the exact opposite of Diacre, and gender identity has very little to do with it. During the games, the former is as sanguine and blatant as the latter is impassive and glacial. Tactically reckless the first, prudent and rational the second. And if, from a leadership point of view, they both possess the sense of authority necessary for a “command” role, the way they administer it to the players is profoundly different. Diacre seems to lack a certain alchemical touch, something that Renard seems to have been natural from birth.

In his chiaroscuro experience at the helm of Morocco – which Renard brought back to the 2018 World Cup after a 20-year absence, but with whom he then came out badly in the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the hands of Benin – the former Saudi coach had to rebuild from zero a national team at the end of the cycle and, for a change, torn apart by constant internal feuds. A situation that is very reminiscent of what he now has to face in women’s France, where even the generational transitions have been quite traumatic under the leadership of Diacre.

Frank Fife/AFP

Even in Morocco, however, despite the flop of 2019 it was Renard who reconstructed the backbone of a complicated group, and from there it started again Regragui last year in his journey that led the Lions of the Atlas to a historic fourth place at the World Cup. In hindsight, the work done by Renard in building a solid foundation on which his successors were able to work is by no means obvious, considering that even his direct successor Halilhodzic had to unravel such intricate skeins as the Ziyech caseemblem of the proverbial unmanageability of the Moroccan locker room.

The perhaps specious question remains as to why Renard may have accepted the job of coaching a women’s national team. Or how he perceived it: whether as a leap forward that allows him to set foot back in his homeland after the successes in Africa, or rather a “luxury stopgap”, given the reputation for many inferior to women’s football compared to men’s. It is a specious question, in fact, which however opens up an interesting observation point: it is rare for the Federations to entrust the technical guidance of the women’s national teams to coaches who are more or less experienced in men’s football. For economic reasons, but not only. In this sense, the choice of FFF is in total countertrend. And if it were a signal that for France the women’s national team is Really important? Who knows, maybe almost as much as the men’s runner-up in the world?

Meanwhile, the new France coach has restarted from some small choices of break with the past: such as the return of the frondist Le Sommer, center forward of the Lyon champion of Europe, or the recovery of Wendie Renard, owner with the captain’s armband already against Colombia. But also with the recall of Amel Majri from the squad, who returned to the field in January after a long break between an ACL injury and maternity leave, and was authorized to take her daughter Miriam to retreat to Clairefontaine, complete with a small nursery set up.

All’Team Renard explained that “it is essential to provide adequate facilities for players who have young children, Amel Majri has a nine month old baby and it is difficult for a mother to leave her at home to do her job.” Renard also underlined the psychological importance of this type of attention for the serenity of the group, and consequently for improving the quality of the athletes’ work. Empathy, we said. Renard’s favorite medicine, perhaps precisely the one necessary for this France.