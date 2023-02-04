Milan: Renato Sanches is back in fashion

Among the many hits of the summer transfer market session, the Paris Saint Germain he had also enlisted Renato Sanches. However, the Portuguese midfielder has not found the desired space, just so far 17 appearancesof which just 4 in the starting eleven.

Between injuries and a love affair with the technician who never blossomed, sandwiches did not excite the audience of Princes Parkthe footballer himself has in fact declared: “I’m coming back from an injury, I know it’s a bit complicated and a bit frustrating because it’s difficult to play well when you come back from an injury. But I feel good, I just have to play some more. The coach chooses the formation. I’m not happy, it’s normal that he wants to play more and more. But I respect the coach’s decision and I’m here to give my all“. Il Milan could slip back can player, who in the summer has long been a target of the Milanese club, the PSG he could be deprived of Renato Sanches in the next market bracket. The Rosa di Pioli needs reinforcements especially in the median, the departure of Kessie and the poor performance of the midfielders lead us to make important reflections and intervene on the transfer market.

No capital increase and Pogba fallout

The Juventus puts criticism aside, at least for one night. The victory in Italian Cup against the Lazio give to the troops of Max Allegri the semifinal. The market remains a priority with the disposals of Square e Danilo that remain at the top of the list, Of Maria that’s a separate matter. Until the 2025 there will be no capital increase, as agreed in the meeting, which is why the management will have to make a virtue of necessity and tighten their belts as much as possible.

Saving on heavy wages and focusing on young players will be the new philosophy of a club fighting in the middle of the table between penalties and the ghosts of Calciopoli. To deprive the sleep of Old ladythere is also the new injury of Paul Pogba that this year has never touched the field and day after day is becoming a problem to solve.

Could Inter sell Onana?

L’Inter prepares for the derby, despising being able to give the coup de grace to al Milan and push the Rossoneri towards a deep crisis. However, the Nerazzurri always keep an eye on the transfer market with the goalkeeper situation taking over. Samir Handanovic he has now become a man in the locker room and seems to have willingly accepted the change in goal with his colleague, André Onana. Samir but he could leave Milano at the end of the season, but also pay attention to the position of André, which as reported by Tuttosportcould even leave theInter in the summer if a suitable offer arrives, the value of the extreme defender.

The Milanese leadership could say hello Drunk for a figure close to 25 million. Neto of the Bournemouth e Bayindir of the Fenerbahce possible substitutes.