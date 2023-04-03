Home Sports Renaud Ripart (Troyes) suffers from a ruptured Achilles tendon
Sports

Renaud Ripart (Troyes) suffers from a ruptured Achilles tendon

by admin
Renaud Ripart (Troyes) suffers from a ruptured Achilles tendon

The worst was to be feared for Renaud Ripart, the Troyes striker injured in the 33rd minute against Auxerre, as confirmed by his coach Patrick Kisnorbo in a press conference after the defeat against Auxerrois on Saturday ( 0-1). Evacuated on a stretcher after screaming in pain, the former Nîmes striker suffered from a ruptured Achilles tendon as confirmed by the Aube team on its social networks on Monday. He will be operated on in the next few days.

This injury will keep him away from the field for a ” long period “, in the words of his club, and his end of the season is already recorded. A blow for ESTAC which will have to fight to stay in Ligue 1 without its 30-year-old player, author of 4 goals this season in the Championship.

See also  Ma Dexing: The coaching change of the national football team is not a change. Li Xiaopeng and Li Tie face the same business problems

You may also like

postponed the kick-off of the match with Lecce-...

I didn’t even imagine leading the team in...

Betting trends for 2023 National championship game featuring...

Both friends and opponents, children’s handball games are...

Stuttgart brings Hoeneß as Labbadia successor

Marlaska points to possible criminal actions after the...

The biggest contributor to the Lakers’ victory over...

Five reasons for Jablonec’s rise: Order instead of...

Chelsea: ‘Difficult 24 hours’ after Graham Potter sacking...

Bundesliga: Austria’s “home curse” against LASK continues

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy