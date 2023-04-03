The worst was to be feared for Renaud Ripart, the Troyes striker injured in the 33rd minute against Auxerre, as confirmed by his coach Patrick Kisnorbo in a press conference after the defeat against Auxerrois on Saturday ( 0-1). Evacuated on a stretcher after screaming in pain, the former Nîmes striker suffered from a ruptured Achilles tendon as confirmed by the Aube team on its social networks on Monday. He will be operated on in the next few days.