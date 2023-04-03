The worst was to be feared for Renaud Ripart, the Troyes striker injured in the 33rd minute against Auxerre, as confirmed by his coach Patrick Kisnorbo in a press conference after the defeat against Auxerrois on Saturday ( 0-1). Evacuated on a stretcher after screaming in pain, the former Nîmes striker suffered from a ruptured Achilles tendon as confirmed by the Aube team on its social networks on Monday. He will be operated on in the next few days.
This injury will keep him away from the field for a ” long period “, in the words of his club, and his end of the season is already recorded. A blow for ESTAC which will have to fight to stay in Ligue 1 without its 30-year-old player, author of 4 goals this season in the Championship.