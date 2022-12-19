Home Sports Renault Clio: December promotion, how installments work
Sports

Renault Clio: December promotion, how installments work

by admin
Renault Clio: December promotion, how installments work

With the December promotion, the French compact sedan is available in promotion with petrol engines and installments starting from 140 euros

When the offer is wide as in the case of Renault Clio, it is more difficult to choose. Among the models designed above all for daily use in the city, the French compact has for years been one of the most popular, also due to the vast choice of engines that make it suitable for every need of use. Renault Clio is in fact available with petrol, full-hybrid or LPG engines, all of which are capable of guaranteeing, with their specific features, efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and reliability. The former is the protagonist of a promotion, valid until 31 December, through the long-term rental formula, therefore with the possibility of choosing whether to keep it or return it at the end of the contract. Until the end of December, this model can be financed in 36 installments of 140 euros per month with an advance of 4,200 euros and a guaranteed future value, equal to the maxi final installment, of 9,845 euros. The final installment, obviously, is foreseen only in the event of the purchase of the car at the end of the contract, which provides for Tan at 6.25% and Taeg at 8.15%.

the december promotion on renault clio

The Renault Clio petrol in promotion until the end of the year is the TCe 90 Fap, in Equilibre version. As per the acronym, it is powered by the small 999 cubic centimeter three-cylinder petrol engine, supercharged, which develops 90 horsepower and has a maximum torque of 160 Nm, equipped with a particulate filter. The engine is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with a very long gear ratio which allows for lower fuel consumption and emissions in extra-urban driving. Renault Clio TCe 90 Fap, in fact, has a declared consumption in the Wltp mixed cycle of 4.9 liters per 100 kilometres, with CO2 emissions of 116 grams per kilometre. The declared maximum speed is 187 per hour, with the 0-100 sprint covered in 11.8 seconds.

You may also like

Alta Badia, Odermatt triumphs: fourth victory of the...

Modric: Morocco wins World Cup farewell to Croatia

Milan, Maignan, the calf doesn’t work. Sportiello arriving...

Cycling, Rebellin’s autopsy has begun at the San...

In Remanzacco the best of regional football is...

Will Di Maria stay at Juve? Nothing has...

Wanda’s message to Messi’s wife, immediately deleted: here’s...

Naples, Kim and the contract to lock down

Gianni Brera, 30 years after his death his...

Lionel Messi: Is he the greatest footballer who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy