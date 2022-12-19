When the offer is wide as in the case of Renault Clio, it is more difficult to choose. Among the models designed above all for daily use in the city, the French compact has for years been one of the most popular, also due to the vast choice of engines that make it suitable for every need of use. Renault Clio is in fact available with petrol, full-hybrid or LPG engines, all of which are capable of guaranteeing, with their specific features, efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and reliability. The former is the protagonist of a promotion, valid until 31 December, through the long-term rental formula, therefore with the possibility of choosing whether to keep it or return it at the end of the contract. Until the end of December, this model can be financed in 36 installments of 140 euros per month with an advance of 4,200 euros and a guaranteed future value, equal to the maxi final installment, of 9,845 euros. The final installment, obviously, is foreseen only in the event of the purchase of the car at the end of the contract, which provides for Tan at 6.25% and Taeg at 8.15%.