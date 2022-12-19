With the December promotion, the French compact sedan is available in promotion with petrol engines and installments starting from 140 euros
When the offer is wide as in the case of Renault Clio, it is more difficult to choose. Among the models designed above all for daily use in the city, the French compact has for years been one of the most popular, also due to the vast choice of engines that make it suitable for every need of use. Renault Clio is in fact available with petrol, full-hybrid or LPG engines, all of which are capable of guaranteeing, with their specific features, efficiency in terms of fuel consumption and reliability. The former is the protagonist of a promotion, valid until 31 December, through the long-term rental formula, therefore with the possibility of choosing whether to keep it or return it at the end of the contract. Until the end of December, this model can be financed in 36 installments of 140 euros per month with an advance of 4,200 euros and a guaranteed future value, equal to the maxi final installment, of 9,845 euros. The final installment, obviously, is foreseen only in the event of the purchase of the car at the end of the contract, which provides for Tan at 6.25% and Taeg at 8.15%.
the december promotion on renault clio
—
The Renault Clio petrol in promotion until the end of the year is the TCe 90 Fap, in Equilibre version. As per the acronym, it is powered by the small 999 cubic centimeter three-cylinder petrol engine, supercharged, which develops 90 horsepower and has a maximum torque of 160 Nm, equipped with a particulate filter. The engine is combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox, with a very long gear ratio which allows for lower fuel consumption and emissions in extra-urban driving. Renault Clio TCe 90 Fap, in fact, has a declared consumption in the Wltp mixed cycle of 4.9 liters per 100 kilometres, with CO2 emissions of 116 grams per kilometre. The declared maximum speed is 187 per hour, with the 0-100 sprint covered in 11.8 seconds.