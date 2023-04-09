Boxing legend René Weller has dived into his own world . The condition of the 69-year-old, who suffers from dementia, continues to deteriorate. His wife Maria says: “He has already started his journey.”

At that time he was still doing well: René Weller in 2007 with his wife Maria

Es is a great love. The former boxing world and European champion René Weller (69) and his Maria (70) in the shared apartment in Pforzheim. They have been a couple for 20 years now.

She lovingly dressed him for the photographer and set him up in the care bed. A little normality in a life where nothing is normal anymore. Because the condition of the ex-champion, who has been suffering from dementia since 2014, is deteriorating from day to day.

Tears come to Maria Weller: “My René has already started his journey. He almost always lies in bed and sleeps a lot, most of the time he doesn’t recognize me anymore. I have to feed him. The champ hardly speaks, lives in his own world. I’m basically alone now. Sometimes I don’t want to live anymore.”

If at some point René Weller’s last days come …

Maria has her René registered in a hospice in case she can no longer care for him, the physical and psychological stress becomes too great and palliative care becomes necessary: ​​“I visited this facility with him years ago. The people there took very loving care of the seriously ill people. We liked that. If it is no longer possible, he should spend his last days there.”

A place in a nursing home is out of the question. Maria: “I have had very bad experiences with my mother-in-law in this regard, so I prefer a hospice.” In addition, there is not enough money for such a facility. Weller gets a pension of 270 euros a month. A place in the Pforzheim nursing home costs about 4,000 euros. Maria has now applied for a bed lift to handle the care.

