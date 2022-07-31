Original title: Renew the contract!Jilin officially announced that Jones stayed in the team and led the team to sweep Shougang 2-0 last season

On July 31, Beijing time, Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Siberian Tigers Basketball Club announced that it had completed the contract renewal with Dominic Jones.

Jilin Men’s Basketball Team wrote: “After the registration materials of Dominic Jones are officially submitted to the CBA League, reviewed and approved by the public, Dominic Jones will officially become a registered player of our club and represent our club in the 2022-2023 CBA season. league.

This season will be Dominic Jones’ sixth season for the Jilin Siberian Tigers, and will be tied with foreign aid Rod Grieger, who previously played for the Jilin Siberian Tigers for six seasons.

Looking forward to Jones returning to the team as soon as possible, we will hit the new season together! “

In the 2021-22 season, Jones played 29 games for the Jilin team, averaging 27 points, 9.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. In the playoffs, Jones led Jilin to defeat Beijing Shougang 2-0 in 12-8 games.

