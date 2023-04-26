renewal Leao and bomber the necessities

The renewal of Raphael Leo has become a necessity for the Milan. The Portuguese’s last few matches have certified how losing him would mean taking several steps backwards in the growth path of the squad. His sale in the next market session would in fact lead to having to find a player with similar characteristics, but who should still settle in the Rossoneri context. Given what happened with De Ketelaere, it seems clear that we can no longer experiment. This is why Maldini and Massara are working asl to find players who are ready, but still young for next season.

Leao away from Milan: 30%

The chances that Raphael Leo renew the contract with the Milan they are increasing. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the gap between demand (7 million plus bonuses) and supply (6.5 million plus bonuses) is minimal. The real problem remains the compensation to be paid to Sporting Lisbon, but even there it seems that the Rossoneri are convincing themselves to “buy back” the Portuguese. It is even rumored that the attacker has refused the courtship of Chelsea and Real Madrid. In short: there is confidence in the agreement. The announcement could come soon.

Fans of al Milan: 35%

The increasingly convincing performance of Analysts at Lens, they made the Belgian one of the most interesting prospects for the attack. Openda has had two good seasons between Eredeivise and Ligue1 and this makes him feel ready for Serie A. This is why he is considered by the Rossoneri to be the first choice for attack. His valuation of 20 million is not considered excessive. Maldini is trying to shorten the time to beat the competition on a player who also has several Serie A clubs.

Torreira to AC Milan: 25%

For the midfield the Milan seems to insist on Lucas Torreira. Second Todofichajes.com, Maldini likes the Uruguayan a lot, determined to bring the player to Milan to give more substance to the midfield. Torreira would cost around 15 million and would be a great shot to add more quality to a midfielder who already counts on Tonale Bennacer. Contacts with Galatasaray are constant. Right now, Es Fiorentina are the first choice for the midfield.

Nelson to Milan: 25%

Il Milan continue to be interested in Reiss Nelson. Arsenal’s English winger was offered through intermediaries. The Rossoneri are considering this opportunity because Nelson is considered a talent and could represent a low cost solution for the right wing. Before making a decision, however, the Rossoneri need to understand a few things, the first of which is the signing of Brahim Diaz. The Spanish lately is giving excellent answers on the right. It is therefore possible that his future lies in that position, in which case Nelson’s signing could become redundant.

Boniface al Milan: 15%

Il Milan is very interested in Victor Boniface, but he fears the “De Ketelare effect”, i.e. investing in a talent who, coming from the Belgian championship, finds it difficult to settle right away in Serie A. For this reason, although I highly esteem the Belgian, he is not the first choice for the Rossoneri attackor. However, the Saint Gilloise bomber continues to be monitored. Maldini also likes the player a lot due to the low price, but doubts about him remain.

