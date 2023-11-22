Repechage for Copa América: Who and when play for the last two tickets | TUDN Copa América

The Repechage for Copa América 2024 in Concacaf has been finalized, with four teams set to compete for a spot in the tournament. Following their elimination from the Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Canada, and Honduras will face off in the Repechage matches.

The matches are scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The specific times for the matches are yet to be determined.

The criteria for determining the matches and home location was based on the teams’ positions in the Concacaf Nations League. The first match will see the best position team facing off against the worst position team, while the second match will feature the second best position team against the second worst position team.

The teams will be competing for a chance to participate in the Copa América tournament, with the stakes high as they look to secure their place in the prestigious competition. Fans can expect intense and thrilling matches as these teams battle it out for a chance at glory.

Share this: Facebook

X

