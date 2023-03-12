Home Sports Repesa: “Congratulations to Varese, we must continue to think positive”.
Sports

Repesa: “Congratulations to Varese, we must continue to think positive”.

by admin
Repesa: “Congratulations to Varese, we must continue to think positive”.

In the press room Coach Repesa comments on his team’s performance as follows: “I congratulate Varese, not only for tonight’s victory but for everything he is doing this year. I wish them all the best of luck, and think they have a bright future ahead of them. We conceded 34 points in the first quarter. We played very well in training and stayed in the game for a long time, then Varese escaped in the final. For us, 40 minutes of a match, due to our condition and problems, are too much. We must continue to think positive and always do our best.”

See also  Benzema scored in double figures in 11 seasons in La Liga, second only to Messi this century

You may also like

Russia is back on stage. Moscow athletes readmitted...

Daniil Medvedev found the recipe for success

Mikaela Shiffrin sets a new record for World...

Muchová – Azarenkova 7:6, 6:3, Vondroušová knocked out...

Scattered considerations after Bologna-Lazio (0-0)

ÖHB men create EM qualification for Germany

Gravel in Mugello, between Tuscany and Romagna

Premier League-Kane’s double strike Sun Xingmin scored Tottenham...

Lyon and Lille neutralize each other and ensure...

Bologna-Lazio, Thiago Motta: ‘Arnautovic angry? ask him’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy