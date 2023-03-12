9
In the press room Coach Repesa comments on his team’s performance as follows: “I congratulate Varese, not only for tonight’s victory but for everything he is doing this year. I wish them all the best of luck, and think they have a bright future ahead of them. We conceded 34 points in the first quarter. We played very well in training and stayed in the game for a long time, then Varese escaped in the final. For us, 40 minutes of a match, due to our condition and problems, are too much. We must continue to think positive and always do our best.”
