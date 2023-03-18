Coach Jasmin Repesa at the end of the match in the press room he comments on the beautiful victory conquered against Germani Brescia: “Congratulations to the boys for how we obtained it, with so much energy and desire to bring it home. Nobody likes to lose, when you lose it’s not easy. We offered an excellent second half against a very valid team that put us in difficulty, as we also saw in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. We played really well in the second half. We were also good at rebounding. Daye’s debut? Super. Having the desire to win, everything starts from there and this is the case with him. We know full well his worth of him and the fact that he is a golden boy; he plays for the team, makes his teammates perform at their best and has integrated very well into the group in just two days. We want to get to the playoffs.”

Matthew Tambone he said: “For us it is a beautiful victory that we needed and which is the result of the team. In the last two quarters we gained confidence and put Brescia in difficulty, also thanks to the arrival of Daye. Every time I take the field I try to make my contribution and I managed to score with excellent percentages”.