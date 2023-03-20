As on any bicycle, sooner or later the time comes to replace the brake pads on your gravel bike. A basic bicycle mechanics operation that with a little manual skill, the right instructions and the right products can also be done independently. Or you can contact your trusted mechanic. But of course one must also be able to understand the moment in which the gravel disc brake pads are now used up and it is necessary to put new ones.

How to understand when to replace the brake pads on a gravel bike

Waiting until your bike stops braking is not the right way to handle your gravel bike. In reality, with a little sensitivity and experience, there are some very clear signs that tell us it’s time to replace the brake pads on your gravel bike.

1. Reduction of braking promptness: pulling the brake lever, braking is not immediate;

2. “Spongy” behavior of the brakes: with new pads the brake lever acts immediately and then becomes stiff if you continue to operate; with worn pads, and therefore with more space between the brake lining and the rotor, acting on the brake lever does not have the braking action immediately and indeed you have to keep pulling and releasing the lever to obtain it;

3. Vitrification and contamination: the first is due to the high temperatures that the braking material reaches, the second caused by the presence of oils and lubricants,

4. When the lining has a thickness lower than the minimum declared by the manufacturer (usually 0.5mm)

Why check your brake pads regularly

Il wear of the brake pads on a bicycle is very individual, because it essentially depends on the type of routes you take, on the riding style of the bicycle and also on the riding technique. In short, it is not possible to establish the moment in which to change the gravel brake pads based on the km or other parameters, but on the contrary, it is important to check them with a certain regularity. It is one of the basic checks that anyone should be able to do and on which their safety and security depend.

READ ALSO: 650B and 700C gravel wheels: the differences

How to replace gravel brake pads

Like other basic bicycle mechanics operations, including gravel ones, Replacing brake pads isn’t difficult in itself. Provided you have the right equipment, good dexterity and follow the correct steps.

Tools for changing brake pads

Latex gloves to avoid contaminating brake linings

Pliers or flathead screwdriver to remove the safety pin / o-ring

Allen key or Torx key or flathead screwdriver to remove the locking pin

Clean rag

Brake cleaner or isopropyl alcohol

Tire hunting

Change your bike’s disc brake pads in 10 steps

1. Remove the quick release/thru axle and wheel;

2. Remove the safety pin or the o-ring located on the pad fixing pin as an anti-unscrewing element using pliers or levering with the flat head of a screwdriver;

3. Unscrew the fixing pin of the pads with an Allen key / Torx or flat head screwdriver depending on the system;

4. Extract the pads by pulling them up or down depending on the system;

5. Clean the entire brake caliper with isopropyl alcohol or disc cleaner. If you use cans, avoid spraying directly against the pistons, as the pressurized liquid in the can could contaminate the system;

6. Destroy the pistons by returning them fully to their retracted position using a plastic tire pick (screwdrivers or metal tire picks could damage the pistons). Resetting the stroke makes it easier to insert the rotor when repositioning the wheel between new thicker linings;

7. Fit the new pads by inserting them both at the same time complete with the fork spring. Check that the pads are fully seated in their seat;

8. Screw in the fixing pin by hand tightening without excessively forcing the tightening torque;

9. Reassemble the safety pin / o-ring;

10. Reassemble the wheel and thru axle/quick release being careful when first inserting the rotor between the new thicker linings.

How to center the brake caliper on the disc to avoid annoying sliding

New pads usually require centering the brake caliper on the disc to avoid annoying sliding. This adjustment can be done by following these 8 steps:

1. Loosen the brake body by unscrewing not completely but only a few turns the two fixing screws with an Allen or Torx key depending on the system;

2. Operate the brake lever and keep it pressed until the end of the next step;

3. Re-tighten the handbrake body screws until resistance is felt without overtightening. Now the brake body is straightened and parallel to the disc.

4. Release the brake lever, then press it again, this time more gently until it offers minimal resistance. 5. Keep the lever pressed in this position until the end of the next step.

6. Tighten the brake body screws alternately. The brake body is now centered on the rotor.

7. Complete the tightening with the torque wrench applying the tightening torque prescribed by the brake system manufacturer.

8. Release the brake lever and try to spin the wheel. Any rubbing is usually due to one of the two pistons retracting less than the other. This will be resolved during the first braking on the first outing: the disc will act as a contrast to the blocked piston allowing the other to go out and the system to self-centre.

READ ALSO: Gravel maintenance: the 5 things to do regularly

Advertising