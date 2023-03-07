Original title: Replay of Wu Xinghan incident: From derailment to betting on football and kicking match-fixing, it lasted for nearly two months and intensified

Beijing time on March 7th news, Chinese football in 2023 has been a mess from the beginning of the year to now. A layer of salt, its influence even exceeded the investigation of Li Tie and Chen Xuyuan. It has been almost two months since the incident. I thought it was just a simple affair in marriage at first, but now it involves gambling, match-fixing and dual nationality. The situation has developed to this point. It is no longer Shandong Taishan Club, The Chinese Football Association can control it. Let us review the timeline of the Wu Xinghan incident and guess what unbelievable things will happen in the future.

On January 15, the heroine of the Wu Xinghan incident made a big fuss at the FA Cup

The Wu Xinghan incident happened on January 15 this year, which was the scene of the Chinese Football Association Cup final. The heroine Chen Chen shouted in the stands that Wu Xinghan cheated money and feelings, but was then taken away from the stands by security personnel. Although he failed to attract much attention at the scene, Chen Chen’s repeated revelations on social platforms exposed all of Wu Xinghan’s scandals.

After making a scene at the FA Cup, the hostess Chen Chen continuously posted videos and long articles on social platforms to accuse Wu Xinghan, claiming that Wu Xinghan lied to her feelings, concealed the fact that she was married during the relationship, and used sweet words to PUA herself, and During the relationship, the expenses of the two were all paid by themselves.

Afterwards, Wu Xinghan also launched a series of actions, but he did not directly refute the rumors, but chose to call the police, and Chen Chen still continued to release violent materials to refute Wu Xinghan one by one, including the chat records between her and Wu Xinghan , the screenshot record of buying supplements for Wu Xinghan, and his own response to dispelling the rumors and not cooperating with the police investigation.

The incident on January 30 led to Dai Lin’s gambling and Wu Xinghan’s wife finally came forward

On January 30, the heroine Chen Chen once again posted a long post on the social platform, accusing another player of the Taishan team, Dai Lin, for not paying back the money she owed. return records. And Dai Lin also responded. He connected with Wu Xinghan’s wife in the live broadcast. Wu Xinghan’s wife posted part of the recording and left a classic quote: “I don’t care about eggs, money can’t touch me.”

But this is not the point of the connection. Just after the connection between the two ended, a woman next to Dai Lin suddenly asked Dai Lin: “What is gambling? Brother Dai, don’t you also gamble?” Then Dai Lin did not answer, And it was broadcast quickly, which also attracted a lot of doubts from the outside world. Only one day later, Dai Lin posted a video on social platforms to refute the rumor that he was involved in gambling. He said: “Because the recording was only played halfway, the real meaning was not fully expressed. Fans and friends only paid attention to sensitive words, including family members. I was even more surprised. How can this word be involved, it will have an extremely negative impact on me. In order to avoid the situation from escalating, I solemnly declare that as a veteran player who is about to retire, I have never participated in any form of gambling on football, and I am willing to participate in everything Formal investigation.” However, not many fans believed Dai Lin’s response.

On February 24, Wu Xinghan changed his age, violated discipline in the national football training camp, and repeatedly went to prostitution.

On February 24, the day of Wu Xinghan’s 30th birthday, Chen Chen once again posted on the social platform, reporting Wu Xinghan’s violation of discipline during the top 12 match, including bringing himself into the national football training hotel, organizing a party, and using her personal information. Health code access to entertainment venues, etc., and revealed that Wu Xinghan had visited prostitutes many times,He also maintained an improper relationship with a married woman for many years in Jinan,Only to meet physiological needs.

In addition, Chen Chen also revealed that Wu Xinghan and his wife reported a false report to the police, resulting in his death in the Shanghai living circle, which brought great trouble to normal life. The Wu Xinghan incident became more and more troublesome, and many fans also exposed some unknown things about him, including that Wu Xinghan actually pretended to be a cousin. His real name was Liu Peng, and he was born in 1991, not 1993. .

So far, the Wu Xinghan incident has changed from derailment in marriage to changing age, violating discipline and regulations, and prostitution, and the severity has directly escalated.

In fact, Wu Xinghan’s wife already knew everything Wu Xinghan did. In Chen Chen’s text message sent to him by Wu Xinghan’s wife, Wu Xinghan’s wife said: “There are often other people around him, I am not in a hurry. “His wife also revealed that she controls the economic power and has already made all preparations to resist the outside world. She also claimed that she has a strong background and is not afraid of Chen Chen’s chaos.

The event will be upgraded on March 5th!Wu Xinghan was reported by his real name for gambling + match-fixing

A few days after the incident subsided at the end of February, there was another wave of climax at the beginning of March. First, Chen Chen once again broke the news on social platforms that a new character had appeared. debt. However, there are not many players surnamed Li in the Taishan team, and many fans can guess a general idea.

Later, Chen Chen even released a recording, which stated that Shandong Taishan would not punish Wu Xinghan for his personal affairs, and even if he terminated the contract, Wu Xinghan would still be able to get a maximum salary wherever he went. Once this recording was released, it aroused doubts about the Taishan Club from the outside world.

And on March 5th, Chen Chen once again released violent information. She reported Wu Xinghan in real name to relevant departments such as the Football Association, the State Sports General Administration, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Hubei Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Taxation Bureau, and the Exit-Entry Administration, claiming that Wu Xinghan participated in gambling, Playing match-fixing, in the chat records, Wu Xinghan said that the Super League is full of match-fixing, and one game can earn 300,000 to 400,000 yuan. After the news was exposed, it was no less shocking than the investigation of Li Tie. After all, it involved more than just football.

Yesterday, in Chen Chen’s latest social platform content, the Jinan Exit-Entry Administration Bureau has confirmed that Wu Xinghan’s wife has dual nationality, but she herself is not aware of the follow-up. I don’t know how Wu Xinghan’s wife, who once boasted that she has a strong background, will solve this matter.

In the end, the Wu Xinghan incident continued to ferment. Many fans said that the incident was far more exciting than the TV dramas broadcast on TV. However, the more exciting the Wu Xinghan incident, the more it shows that Chinese football is not doing well. From the initial derailment to the current gambling + match-fixing, I don’t know what kind of things will be exposed in the future, but Wu Xinghan’s football career has most likely come to an end.

