Mesut Özil announced the end of his career just a few weeks ago. Now the ex-national player apparently wants to start a second career in politics. Özil appears on a list of candidates for Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s party.

SInstead of enjoying the time after his football career, Mesut Özil apparently wants to start a career in politics. As the Turkish news portal “Haber7” reports, the name of the 34-year-old ex-national player is on the candidate list of the Turkish governing party AKP, i.e. the party of the Turkish ruler Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Presidential and parliamentary elections will take place in Turkey on May 14th. President Erdogan recently announced that “surprising names” would appear on the list of candidates – including a name from sports. It comes as no surprise that Özil is running for Erdogan’s party. The former footballer has openly acknowledged his friendship with the President for years, and in 2019 Erdogan was even the best man at Özil’s wedding.

Before the 2018 World Cup, Özil caused a stir with a photo with the authoritarian head of state. The midfielder, then a German international, did not distance himself from Erdogan, but did not want the photo to be understood as a political message. In the course of the debates, Özil later withdrew from the national team.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2nd from right) was best man at the wedding of footballer Mesut Özil (2nd from left) and his wife, actress Amine Gülse Source: dpa/Uncredited

Özil, born in Gelsenkirchen, has regularly commented on political issues in the past. Just two days ago, he called on his followers on Twitter to show solidarity with the Palestinians. In addition, the ex-professional posted a photo in which he was wearing a top with the inscription “Freedom for Palestine”. A message directed against the State of Israel. Özil is on the same course as President Erdogan: The 69-year-old politician has played down the Holocaust several times by comparing the Jewish state with the Nazi regime.

In the most recent polls, the AKP was ahead, but far behind the 2018 election results.