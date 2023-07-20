Home » Report on the Use of Funds Raised by Beijing Zhiyuan Internet Software Co., Ltd. as of June 30, 2023 and Assurance Report: BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants
Report on the Use of Funds Raised by Beijing Zhiyuan Internet Software Co., Ltd. as of June 30, 2023 and Assurance Report: BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants

BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) recently released a report on the use of funds raised by Beijing Zhiyuan Internet Software Co., Ltd. as of June 30, 2023. The report provides an assurance on the company’s financial activities and sheds light on its financial situation.

According to the report, Zhiyuan Internet has effectively utilized the funds raised. The analysis conducted by BDO China highlights the company’s sound profitability and promising future revenue growth. It also suggests that the stock price of Zhiyuan Internet is reasonable, considering its comprehensive fundamentals.

The report by BDO China adds credibility to Zhiyuan Internet’s financial statements and reassures investors about the company’s financial health. This is good news for shareholders and potential investors who have been closely monitoring the company’s performance.

In response to the report, Securities Star, a renowned financial news platform, has provided its valuation analysis of Zhiyuan Internet. The platform concurs with BDO China‘s assessment, stating that the company shows strong profitability and promising revenue growth. Securities Star recommends further analysis and research on Zhiyuan Internet for interested investors.

Securities Star would like to clarify that the above content does not reflect its position or opinion. The platform serves as a source of information dissemination and remains neutral regarding its views and judgments. It does not guarantee the accuracy, authenticity, completeness, validity, timeliness, originality, etc. of the content provided.

Furthermore, Securities Star emphasizes that the published content should not be considered as investment advice. It reminds readers to exercise caution when dealing with the stock market as investments carry inherent risks. The platform advises readers to conduct their own research and make informed decisions regarding their investments.

Securities Star encourages readers to reach out if they have any objections to the content or come across any illegal or harmful information. They can send an email to jubao@stockstar.com, and the platform will verify and address the concerns accordingly.

This news article serves as a reminder of the importance of due diligence and careful assessment when making investment decisions. It highlights the significance of reputable certifications like the one provided by BDO China to instill confidence in the financial standing of companies like Zhiyuan Internet.

