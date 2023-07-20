BDO China Shu Lun Pan Certified Public Accountants (Special General Partnership) recently released a report on the use of funds raised by Beijing Zhiyuan Internet Software Co., Ltd. as of June 30, 2023. The report provides an assurance on the company’s financial activities and sheds light on its financial situation.

According to the report, Zhiyuan Internet has effectively utilized the funds raised. The analysis conducted by BDO China highlights the company’s sound profitability and promising future revenue growth. It also suggests that the stock price of Zhiyuan Internet is reasonable, considering its comprehensive fundamentals.

The report by BDO China adds credibility to Zhiyuan Internet’s financial statements and reassures investors about the company’s financial health. This is good news for shareholders and potential investors who have been closely monitoring the company’s performance.

In response to the report, Securities Star, a renowned financial news platform, has provided its valuation analysis of Zhiyuan Internet. The platform concurs with BDO China‘s assessment, stating that the company shows strong profitability and promising revenue growth. Securities Star recommends further analysis and research on Zhiyuan Internet for interested investors.

This news article serves as a reminder of the importance of due diligence and careful assessment when making investment decisions. It highlights the significance of reputable certifications like the one provided by BDO China to instill confidence in the financial standing of companies like Zhiyuan Internet.

