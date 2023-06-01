Report: Pistons hiring Monty Williams to historic coaching contract

The Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement to hire former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to two people familiar with the situation.

One of the people, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced, told The Associated Press on Wednesday night that Williams agreed to a six-year contract.

Phoenix fired Williams two-plus weeks ago, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he won the league’s coach of the year honors.

The 51-year-old Williams won 63% of his games over four regular seasons with the Suns, but Phoenix was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals two years in a row after losing to Milwaukee in the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Pistons would be thrilled to approach that level of success anytime soon under Williams.

Detroit won an NBA-low 17 games last season, losing 30% or fewer games for the fourth straight season under Dwane Casey, who stepped down as coach with one year left on his contract to take a role in the front office.

The Pistons did not have good fortune in the draft lottery, landing the No. 5 pick overall for the second straight year and missing out on an opportunity to draft Victor Wembanyama.

Detroit, a three-time NBA championship franchise, has earned a spot in the playoffs just twice in 14 years.

Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, the No. 5 and No. 13 pick overall last summer, did provide hope for the future with their play last season. Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, had his second season stunted by shin surgery after playing in just 12 games.

Bojan Bogdanovic, who averaged a career-high 21.6 points, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman and Marvin Bagley are expected to be back.

The young team, with some experienced players in the rotation, will have a proven leader on the bench.

Williams is 367-336 in nine seasons as an NBA head coach with a 29-27 postseason record. He had a five-year stint with the New Orleans Pelicans, who fired him in 2015 with a 173-221 record and two playoff appearances.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

NBA trending 2023 NBA championship odds: Denver Nuggets favorites to win title

Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals prediction, picks, Game 1 odds, series odds, schedule

Stay in the NBA Draft or return to school? These players face a difficult choice





It’s hard not to love Miami Heat’s underdog story

Bob Myers, architect of Warriors’ run to four titles, stepping down

2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, scores, dates





2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free

Caleb Martin’s rise becomes latest undrafted success story for Heat

Next up for the Boston Celtics: Two massive, future-defining decisions

