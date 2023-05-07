report those responsible – Corriere TV

7
(LaPresse) Napoli fans have been reported for having dressed up a donkey (symbol of the club) in blue and taking it to carousels to celebrate the Scudetto. He reports it on his Facebook page, deputy of the Verdi-Left Alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli. The animal was seized and transferred to a stable near Benevento, as announced by Ilaria Fagotto, President of the LAI (Italian Antispecist League). The video with the donkey had gone around the web, outraging many users. (LaPresse)
May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023 , 6:24 pm
© breaking latest news