report those responsible – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Napoli fans have been reported for having dressed up a donkey (symbol of the club) in blue and taking it to carousels to celebrate the Scudetto. He reports it on his Facebook page, deputy of the Verdi-Left Alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli. The animal was seized and transferred to a stable near Benevento, as announced by Ilaria Fagotto, President of the LAI (Italian Antispecist League). The video with the donkey had gone around the web, outraging many users. (LaPresse)