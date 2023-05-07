Home » report those responsible – Corriere TV
Sports

report those responsible – Corriere TV

by admin
report those responsible – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Napoli fans have been reported for having dressed up a donkey (symbol of the club) in blue and taking it to carousels to celebrate the Scudetto. He reports it on his Facebook page, deputy of the Verdi-Left Alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli. The animal was seized and transferred to a stable near Benevento, as announced by Ilaria Fagotto, President of the LAI (Italian Antispecist League). The video with the donkey had gone around the web, outraging many users. (LaPresse)

May 7, 2023 – Updated May 7, 2023 , 6:24 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Ukraine-Austria 0-1, Italy finds out who it will face in the round of 16 of Euro 2020

You may also like

Pulisic is back in AC Milan’s sights

Shirine Boukli in silver, Blandine Pont fails in...

I’ll put my hand in the fire for...

Scudetto party in Naples: energy and colours. Pictures

Football: Offensive show gives Dortmund more hope

Juventus, tomorrow the reasons for the capital gains...

Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Juventus (0-2)

Celtic Glasgow footballers have defended the Scottish title...

In praise of getting lost – SportOutdoor24

Tanzer and Auer eliminated early at the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy