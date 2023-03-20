Home Sports Report: Tottenham interested in Frankfurt coach Glasner
Report: Tottenham interested in Frankfurt coach Glasner

Report: Tottenham interested in Frankfurt coach Glasner

According to a report by “Bild”, Tottenham Hotspur is interested in Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner. According to the newspaper, the English football club has already contacted the adviser of the coach of the German Bundesliga club. Glasner has a contract in Frankfurt until 2024 and has not yet used the option of an early extension.

The current Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is considered ailing in England. Most recently, the Italian had caused a stir with criticism of the team and club. Despite the 3-3 draw against bottom FC Southampton on Saturday, the club from London is still fourth in the table.

Recently there had been reports of differences of opinion between Glasner and sports director Markus Krösche, which the coach denied. “This is an excellent collaboration. Markus and I sit in the office together four or five times a week. At 80, 90 percent, we completely agree. Sometimes we have different opinions, which we then discuss. It’s always at a great level, always in the interest of the club,” Glasner said on the sidelines of the Bundesliga game at Union Berlin on Sunday to the DAZN streaming station.

In terms of sport, Eintracht is currently having problems. There has been no win in the last five competitive games. As a result, progress in the Champions League against Italian Serie A leaders SSC Napoli was missed. Frankfurt is sixth in the German league.

