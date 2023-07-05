Report: Tottenham make new offer to Kane

In the fight for Harry Kane, who was courted by FC Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur allegedly made a much improved contract offer to their captain. The “Spurs” are said to want to pay the 29-year-old striker significantly higher salaries in the event of an extension of his contract, which expires next summer, the British “Guardian” reported on Wednesday. Currently, Kane is said to be receiving £200,000 (€234,000) a week from the Londoners.

However, the captain of the England national team has no intention of signing a new contract with Tottenham during the current transfer period, it was said. It is unlikely that Kanes will stay with the Spurs in the long term. Either the striker will leave the club this summer or on a free transfer after the coming season.

Kane is reportedly the most important transfer target for Munich. The “Spurs” allegedly rejected a first offer from Bayern for around 70 million euros as a transfer fee. According to the Guardian, Tottenham’s club manager Daniel Levy hopes that the new Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglu can persuade top star Kane to stay.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is said to have already met with Kane, as reported by “Sport Bild”. Kane confirmed his willingness to change.

