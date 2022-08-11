Home Sports Reporter broke the news that Shanghai is negotiating a deal, Zhao Rui’s negotiation is blocked because of two young players_Guo Haowen_Guangdong_1
Original title: The reporter broke the news that Shanghai is communicating with Zhao Rui, the negotiation of Zhao Rui was blocked because of two young players

On August 11, Beijing time, according to basketball reporter Zhu Yi, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team is indeed actively communicating with the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team to trade Zhao Rui.

During the offseason, rumors about Zhao Rui’s trade continued. Basketball reporter Zhu Yi said that the Shanghai Men’s Basketball team confirmed that the team is actively seeking a trade with the Guangdong Men’s Basketball Team to acquire Zhao Rui. The two young players Li Tianrong and Dai Hao were acquired in the trade, but the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team has made it clear that they will not use these two young players to trade Zhao Rui.

In addition, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team expressed full support for Guo Haowen’s dream of continuing to hit the NBA. Although he was not selected by the NBA team in the NBA draft and did not get many opportunities to express himself in the summer league, Guo Haowen still decided to stay in the United States to hit the NBA. , according to the plan he will participate in the NBA preseason and G League games.

The Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team did not ask Guo Haowen to return to China as soon as possible to prepare for the new season, and fully supported him in pursuing his dream, because the Shanghai team has pre-registered Guo Haowen. If there is no suitable opportunity to stay in the NBA, Guo Haowen will return to China at the end of this year or early next year. , follow the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team to compete in the remaining CBA games.

